PREVIEW: Detroit continues three-game homestand with battle against Tampa Bay on Saturday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will host their second straight Atlantic Division rival when the Tampa Bay Lightning stop by Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (22-21-5; 49 points) and Lightning (26-18-3; 55 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The two clubs are squaring off for the second time in a week after Detroit fell, 5-1, in Tampa Bay last Saturday.

“The last time we played against them, it was a little bit sloppy,” Jonatan Berggren said. “That’s not the standard we have for ourselves, so I feel this will be a good game to take a little bit of revenge.”

The Red Wings snapped their three-game winless streak by jumping ahead and hanging on to defeat the Montreal Canadiens, 4-2, on Thursday. Behind two even-strength goals and two special-teams goals, Detroit grabbed two important points as Eastern Conference standings only continue to tighten.