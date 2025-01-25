PREVIEW: Detroit continues three-game homestand with battle against Tampa Bay on Saturday

Red Wings will try to even season series with Lightning

DET-TBL 01:25:25
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will host their second straight Atlantic Division rival when the Tampa Bay Lightning stop by Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (22-21-5; 49 points) and Lightning (26-18-3; 55 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The two clubs are squaring off for the second time in a week after Detroit fell, 5-1, in Tampa Bay last Saturday.

“The last time we played against them, it was a little bit sloppy,” Jonatan Berggren said. “That’s not the standard we have for ourselves, so I feel this will be a good game to take a little bit of revenge.”

The Red Wings snapped their three-game winless streak by jumping ahead and hanging on to defeat the Montreal Canadiens, 4-2, on Thursday. Behind two even-strength goals and two special-teams goals, Detroit grabbed two important points as Eastern Conference standings only continue to tighten.

“We talked a lot about the start, and I felt like the first 10 [minutes] we were really good [against Montreal],” said Berggren, who had the game-opening goal on Thursday. “Maybe in the second half of the second [period] we dipped a little bit, but then we were strong and pulled it out by playing solid defensively.”

In 46 games this season, Berggren has 13 points on eight goals and five assists. The 24-year-old forward said he feels he’s improved since the start of the campaign, his third with the Red Wings.

“I feel like my game has grown a little bit when Todd [McLellan] took over,” Berggren said. “Points and goals always give you more confidence, but then I feel like my offensive game doesn’t take away my defensive game.”

Players like Berggren stepping up and chipping in will go a long way for Detroit, which will be without Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Tyler Motte (upper body) and Patrick Kane (upper body) on Saturday.

NHL Tonight First Shift: Andrew Copp interview

Petry has been sidelined since Jan. 2 and Motte since Jan. 14, while Kane did not play on Thursday.

The Lightning, who are third in the Atlantic Division, are set to end a four-game road trek after scoring three unanswered goals to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime, 4-3, on Friday.

In Chicago, Nikita Kucherov recorded three points, including the game-winning goal on a power play, to push his point streak to 11 consecutive games. Goalie Jonas Johansson made 11 saves for Tampa Bay, which had dropped two in a row.

“The last couple of home games, our starts have been really good,” Albert Johansson said. “That’s something we need to keep doing. The starts are really important for us. We have our foot on the gas, we’re shooting and retrieving pucks then we get a goal and work from there. That’ll be key for us.”

