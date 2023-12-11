PREVIEW: Battling injuries to key forwards, Red Wings lean on organizational depth Monday at Dallas

DALLAS -- Playing the first half of a back-to-back road swing on Monday night, the Detroit Red Wings will lean on their organizational depth against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

Puck drop between Detroit (14-8-4; 32 points) and Dallas (15-8-3; 33 points) is set for 7 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Ahead of Monday’s morning skate, the Red Wings placed three forwards – captain Dylan Larkin (retroactive to Saturday), J.T. Compher (retroactive to Dec. 5) and Klim Kostin (retroactive to Dec. 7) - on injured reserve.

“I challenge anyone in the league to lose those type of players and still be competitive,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I think we still have a competitive lineup, and our first crack at it is tonight.”

To fill the missing spots, Zach Aston-Reese, Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik were recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.