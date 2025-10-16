One week into their 2025-26 season, Red Wings forging identity and growing from learning moments

Although it’s a small sample size, head coach Todd McLellan is encouraged by the way Detroit has been playing to a team identity so far this season.

“Six points is six points,” McLellan said. “It really doesn’t matter where it comes from, but when we looked at what was in front of us when we were starting, we knew we’d have our work cut out for us. That doesn’t change tomorrow night. Obviously, Tampa is a very good hockey club and then Edmonton [on Sunday afternoon]…you can just keep on going. Wins aside, how we’ve been able to play a certain type of game is satisfying. Really, you can see when we don’t play that game what the results are, so we’re able to sell to the players a little bit more an identity, and they’re able to buy into it because when they’re not doing it, it’s a little ragged and we don’t quite look how we want to look.”

Contributions are coming from up and down the Red Wings’ lineup, with returning players helping maintain the standard, new faces producing and rookies being entrusted with more responsibilities.

Consider Axel Sandin-Pellikka, who is averaging over 20 minutes of ice time per game this season, as an example of a player who is still getting his bearings in the NHL but is already impressing his head coach and teammates.