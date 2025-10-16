One week into their 2025-26 season, Red Wings forging identity and growing from learning moments

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are exactly one week into their 2025-26 campaign, and because they know every 82-game NHL slate is a marathon of peaks and valleys, they’re determined to maintain the right frame of mind as their Centennial season progresses.
“You look at the good things and try to learn from all of the mistakes that you make throughout the games,” Emmitt Finnie said after Thursday afternoon’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center. “It’s a long season, so we can celebrate this a little bit. But, we’re looking forward to tomorrow.”
Prioritizing the day-to-day has helped the Red Wings stay level-headed and respond quite well to last Thursday’s 6-1 Opening-Night loss to the Montreal Canadiens, recording three straight wins -- the latest a 4-1 victory over the two-time defending Stanley-Cup champion Florida Panthers on Wednesday.