NOTEBOOK: Kane out at least next two games for Red Wings with lower-body injury

Kostin set to return to Red Wings’ lineup on Wednesday, while Walman is battling illness and will not be available; Detroit extends affiliation agreement with ECHL’s Toledo Walleye

By Jonathan Mills
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- The Detroit Red Wings were back on the ice Tuesday morning, practicing at the Florida Panthers’ IceDen training facility in preparation for Wednesday’s matchup against the defending Eastern Conference champions.

Patrick Kane (lower body) did not practice and according to Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, the 35-year-old forward will be unavailable for at least the remainder of the club’s three-game road trip. Kane exited early in the first period of Sunday’s 4-2 win in Toronto after taking a hit from Maple Leafs forward Pontus Holmberg.

“Not related to his hip,” Lalonde said about Kane’s injury. “He’s not going to be available for this trip. We’ll get back to Detroit, have a better feel and probably an update after the trip.”

Since making his season debut on Dec. 7, Kane has seven goals and nine assists in his first 19 games with the Red Wings. He signed a one-year deal with Detroit on Nov. 28.

“Kane has been beyond our expectations,” Lalonde said. “He’s everything we’ve hoped for and then more. To be that healthy and have that much jump in his game coming off that (hip resurfacing) surgery has been pretty amazing. He’s been a huge catalyst for our offense. A little disappointed we’re not going to have him for a little bit here because he’s really started to take ownership of the group.”

Lalonde said Robby Fabbri and Daniel Sprong will have an opportunity to step into Kane’s spot on the second line alongside Alex DeBrincat and J.T. Compher.

“Probably won’t have a lot of different looks with the lines,” Lalonde said. “Obviously that (Dylan) Larkin line has had some chemistry and playing very well as of late, as has the (Andrew) Copp line. We have some depth.”

Klim Kostin is expected to return to Detroit’s lineup in Florida after being activated from injured reserve on Sunday. The 24-year-old forward has not played since Dec. 18, when he sustained an upper-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks.  

Lalonde also announced that Jake Walman (illness) will miss his third consecutive game on Wednesday. Lalonde said he hopes the 27-year-old defenseman will play against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

As for goalie Ville Husso (lower body), he remains week-to-week, but practiced with his teammates for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 20.

“Obviously it’s a good sign that he’s able to take some reps here,” Lalonde said about Husso. “I think it’s him getting a little more strength to his lower body.”

In 17 games this season, Husso has a 9-5-2 record with a 3.53 goals-against average and .893 save percentage.

“Our staff has done a good job,” Husso said. “Just kind of taking little steps at a time. We don’t want anything to happen again or something like that, so I think we are on a good pace here and hopefully get to play soon.”

Red Wings and Walleye extend affiliation agreement

On Monday, the Red Wings and ECHL’s Toledo Walleye announced a three-year extension of their contract agreement. The Walleye have been the Red Wings’ ECHL affiliate since the 2009-10 season, when Toledo re-entered the ECHL. 

Lalonde, who made his professional hockey coaching debut with the Walleye and spent two seasons (2014-16) in Toledo, called the new agreement a positive for everyone involved.

“The Toledo Walleye is a big part of me,” Lalonde said. “It was an unbelievable experience for my growth. A very personal spot for me, the relationship I have with the fanbase there and what we were able to start to build there.”

Lalonde said the ECHL serves an increasingly critical role in player development in today’s NHL.

“It’s become more and more important simply because you’re dealing with the (salary) cap era,” Lalonde said. “It’s much more than just developing that fifth goalie.”

