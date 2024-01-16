NOTEBOOK: Kane out at least next two games for Red Wings with lower-body injury

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- The Detroit Red Wings were back on the ice Tuesday morning, practicing at the Florida Panthers’ IceDen training facility in preparation for Wednesday’s matchup against the defending Eastern Conference champions.
Patrick Kane (lower body) did not practice and according to Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, the 35-year-old forward will be unavailable for at least the remainder of the club’s three-game road trip. Kane exited early in the first period of Sunday’s 4-2 win in Toronto after taking a hit from Maple Leafs forward Pontus Holmberg.
“Not related to his hip,” Lalonde said about Kane’s injury. “He’s not going to be available for this trip. We’ll get back to Detroit, have a better feel and probably an update after the trip.”