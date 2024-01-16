NOTEBOOK: Kane out at least next two games for Red Wings with lower-body injury

Since making his season debut on Dec. 7, Kane has seven goals and nine assists in his first 19 games with the Red Wings. He signed a one-year deal with Detroit on Nov. 28.

“Kane has been beyond our expectations,” Lalonde said. “He’s everything we’ve hoped for and then more. To be that healthy and have that much jump in his game coming off that (hip resurfacing) surgery has been pretty amazing. He’s been a huge catalyst for our offense. A little disappointed we’re not going to have him for a little bit here because he’s really started to take ownership of the group.”

Lalonde said Robby Fabbri and Daniel Sprong will have an opportunity to step into Kane’s spot on the second line alongside Alex DeBrincat and J.T. Compher.

“Probably won’t have a lot of different looks with the lines,” Lalonde said. “Obviously that (Dylan) Larkin line has had some chemistry and playing very well as of late, as has the (Andrew) Copp line. We have some depth.”

Klim Kostin is expected to return to Detroit’s lineup in Florida after being activated from injured reserve on Sunday. The 24-year-old forward has not played since Dec. 18, when he sustained an upper-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks.

Lalonde also announced that Jake Walman (illness) will miss his third consecutive game on Wednesday. Lalonde said he hopes the 27-year-old defenseman will play against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

As for goalie Ville Husso (lower body), he remains week-to-week, but practiced with his teammates for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 20.