NOTEBOOK: Fabbri ‘not likely’ for Saturday’s 2023-24 home opener

“We wanted to see how he responded today and maybe even tomorrow,” Lalonde said. “But we’ll need a body either way. We’ll see who that body is and make a decision from there.”

When asked how Detroit will temporarily fill the hole left by Fabbri, Lalonde said that is still to be determined.

“Everything is on the table,” Lalonde said. “12 (forwards) and six (defensemen); 11 (forwards) and seven (defensemen); a forward from Grand Rapids (Griffins) playing. We’re comfortable with any scenario.”

Red Wings reflect on season-opening loss at New Jersey

Regardless of the final score, every NHL game is a learning experience with opportunities to improve.

That’s why the Red Wings are focused on taking the lessons learned from Thursday with them through the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.

“We just need to figure out a way to win these games,” said goalie Ville Husso, who made 23 saves against the Devils. “We all know we have it in this locker room. We just need to find a way to turn these games into wins. We’ll keep battling. Saturday is a new game for us.”

Lalonde said rewatching Detroit’s first regular-season game showed how thin the margin of error is for his club.