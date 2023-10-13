NOTEBOOK: Fabbri ‘not likely’ for Saturday’s 2023-24 home opener

DETROIT -- Robby Fabbri did not participate in Friday’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center, and according to Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.
“Don’t expect anything long term,” Lalonde said about Fabbri. “Not likely for tomorrow, but we hope to have him on Monday.”
Fabbri scored a power-play goal in the final minute of Thursday’s 4-3 season-opening loss at the New Jersey Devils. Lalonde said Fabbri’s injury happened late in the game and is different than the upper-body injury the 27-year-old forward sustained in the preseason against the Washington Capitals on Sept. 30.