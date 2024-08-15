NHL prospect games and Red Wings training camp return to Traverse City in September

Annual training camp events return to Centre ICE Arena from Sept. 14-22

DET-prospect tourney
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman today announced that the Red Wings will return to Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich., to host NHL Prospect Games and Training Camp, as well as the 2024 Training Camp Season Preview Party at Delamar Traverse City.

NHL PROSPECT GAMES

NHL Prospect action returns to Traverse City for its 25th season, with the Red Wings hosting the Dallas Stars for a two-game series on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2:30 p.m. Over the history of prospect action at Centre ICE Arena, 772 players have moved on to play in at least one NHL game, including 13 who played for the Red Wings in 2023-24: Jonatan Berggren, Ben Chiarot (Atlanta), Alex DeBrincat (Chicago), Simon Edvinsson, Robby Fabbri (St. Louis), Ville Husso (St. Louis), Klim Kostin (St. Louis), Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, Joe Veleno and Jake Walman (St. Louis).

TRAINING CAMP SEASON PREVIEW PARTY

The Red Wings will open their annual NHL Training Camp with the 2024 Training Camp Season Preview Party, presented by Porsche Detroit North, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Delamar Traverse City. This exciting new event provides guests with incredible opportunities to meet Red Wings players, coaches and personalities, and hear directly from team leadership ahead of the 2024-25 season. Hosted by Red Wings TV broadcasters Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond, the Season Preview Party also features a silent and live auction, as well as a VIP package that includes an exclusive meet and greet with Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman and Head Coach Derek Lalonde, and reserved seating with a Red Wings player for the season preview show.  Proceeds from the event benefit Involved Citizens Enterprises (I.C.E.), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing affordable skating programs to Northern Michigan.

RED WINGS TRAINING CAMP

The 2024-25 Red Wings hit the ice for the first time for Training Camp on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 19, and continue daily through Sunday, Sept. 22. Red Wings players, prospects and tryouts will be divided into teams that will practice and scrimmage throughout camp, including the annual Red and White Game on Sunday, Sept. 22. Following the Red and White game, the team will break camp for Detroit to begin its preseason schedule. A full camp roster and the complete training camp schedule will be announced at a later date.

TICKETS FOR ALL EVENTS ON SALE TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

Advance tickets for all September Red Wings events in Traverse City will be available online this season at www.mynorthtickets.com/organizations/centre-ice starting on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 10:00 a.m.. Ticket prices are as follows: 

  • NHL Prospect Games (Sept. 14-15): $25 per day (general admission)
  • Training Camp Season Preview Party (Wednesday, Sept. 18) – visit centreice.org/drwseasonpreviewparty for details
  • Training Camp Practice (Thursday, Sept. 19): $20 per day (general admission)
  • Training Camp Practice (Friday, Sept. 20): $20 per day (general admission)
  • Training Camp Practice (Saturday, Sept. 21): $30 per day (general admission)
  • Red and White Game (Sunday, Sept. 22): $25 standing-room, $45 reserved seating or mezzanine

Select 2024 Training Camp merchandise will also be available for purchase in the arena store on the upper level behind the concession stand. For additional information, please call (231) 933-7465 or visit www.centreice.org.

