Never complacent, Edvinsson striving for more with Red Wings

21-year-old defenseman positive and motivated heading into 2023-24 campaign

By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Simon Edvinsson gained confidence from his experience down the stretch with the Detroit Red Wings last season. Now, as the 21-year-old defenseman navigates Training Camp, he has more motivation than ever to grow his game this season.

“It’s a Training Camp where we come from a season where we didn’t reach the playoffs by one point,” Edvinsson said on Saturday. “My main focus has been to be as good and ready as possible for the start of the season.”

Simon Edvinsson Training Camp Media | Sept. 20, 2024

Edvinsson split last season between the Red Wings and American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, recording two points (one goal, one assist) in 16 games with Detroit as well as 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 54 regular-season games with Grand Rapids. He also had two assists in six Calder Cup Playoff contests.

“A lot happened for me during the last two months there,” Edvinsson said about last season. “It was a great experience. I know how hard it is to grab a playoff spot and what it is needed from the whole team, and me personally, to really grab those extra points at the end.”

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said he envisions Edvinsson taking more responsibility this season.

“With his overall play from Grand Rapids last year to what he gave us down the stretch, where he slotted with our push at the end last year, we foresee him in a similar role,” Lalonde said about Edvinsson. “I foresee him in a top-four [role] and we’ll kind of let it play out from there. Hopefully he can even eat minutes if he’s got it going one night, might be a little fluid with our top-four even. If he earns more minutes, he’ll get more minutes.”

The natural talent and skill have always been there for Edvinsson, but Lalonde said the 6-foot-6, 209-pound blueliner is at his best when he’s playing with consistency.

“Last year, he created some offense just with his long stick by keeping plays alive on forechecks and o-zone plays alive,” Lalonde said. “A few seconds later, it ends up in the back of the opponent’s net. And not turning the puck over. Just some overall consistency in his game, a clean game, is our expectations of him.”

Edvinsson skated alongside veteran Jeff Petry during his second stint with the Red Wings last season, and the defensemen are being paired together again during Training Camp. Lalonde said he likes how their individual styles of play complement each other.

“Size, lefty-righty,” Lalonde said. “Petry can be easy to play off at times, pretty simple and predictable. That’s the vision and where [Edvinsson] is starting today.”

Edvinsson, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Red Wings, said he’s entering this season laser-focused on achieving a team-oriented goal.

“I want to stay healthy,” Edvinsson said. “I try to be as professional on the ice as off the ice, not get injured and try to play as many games as possible. With the points, of course I want to have a good season, but nothing that feels [an individual goal]. Reaching the playoffs would be it, and that’s a pretty good goal to have I think.”

