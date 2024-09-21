Never complacent, Edvinsson striving for more with Red Wings

The natural talent and skill have always been there for Edvinsson, but Lalonde said the 6-foot-6, 209-pound blueliner is at his best when he’s playing with consistency.

“Last year, he created some offense just with his long stick by keeping plays alive on forechecks and o-zone plays alive,” Lalonde said. “A few seconds later, it ends up in the back of the opponent’s net. And not turning the puck over. Just some overall consistency in his game, a clean game, is our expectations of him.”

Edvinsson skated alongside veteran Jeff Petry during his second stint with the Red Wings last season, and the defensemen are being paired together again during Training Camp. Lalonde said he likes how their individual styles of play complement each other.

“Size, lefty-righty,” Lalonde said. “Petry can be easy to play off at times, pretty simple and predictable. That’s the vision and where [Edvinsson] is starting today.”

Edvinsson, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Red Wings, said he’s entering this season laser-focused on achieving a team-oriented goal.

“I want to stay healthy,” Edvinsson said. “I try to be as professional on the ice as off the ice, not get injured and try to play as many games as possible. With the points, of course I want to have a good season, but nothing that feels [an individual goal]. Reaching the playoffs would be it, and that’s a pretty good goal to have I think.”