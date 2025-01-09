McLellan sends out heartfelt thoughts to people affected by Los Angeles wildfires

DETROIT -- Before answering questions from the media after Thursday morning’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center, Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan expressed concern for everyone being affected by the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

McLellan served as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings for five seasons (2019-24) before the Red Wings named him the 29th bench boss in franchise history on Dec. 26.

“Hockeytown and everyone here in Detroit are thinking of those people in L.A.,” McLellan said. “I’m not just saying that because I have a lot of friends and some family there, but we’re obviously sending our prayers to those people.”

The discussion then shifted to the current state of the club, with McLellan sharing injury updates on Jeff Petry (undisclosed), who Detroit placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 2 on Wednesday night, and goalie Alex Lyon (upper body), who did not play after the first period of Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime victory against the Ottawa Senators.

Neither player practiced on Thursday.

“Day-to-day right now,” McLellan said about Lyon. “He may get on the ice as early as tomorrow. We’ll see what happens. Petey went on IR, never a good sign. He’s likely not going to play this week, and we’ll see where he’s at next week.”