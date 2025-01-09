McLellan sends out heartfelt thoughts to people affected by Los Angeles wildfires

Red Wings head coach also updates statuses for Petry and Lyon ahead of Friday’s home game against Blackhawks

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Before answering questions from the media after Thursday morning’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center, Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan expressed concern for everyone being affected by the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

McLellan served as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings for five seasons (2019-24) before the Red Wings named him the 29th bench boss in franchise history on Dec. 26.

“Hockeytown and everyone here in Detroit are thinking of those people in L.A.,” McLellan said. “I’m not just saying that because I have a lot of friends and some family there, but we’re obviously sending our prayers to those people.”

The discussion then shifted to the current state of the club, with McLellan sharing injury updates on Jeff Petry (undisclosed), who Detroit placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 2 on Wednesday night, and goalie Alex Lyon (upper body), who did not play after the first period of Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime victory against the Ottawa Senators.

Neither player practiced on Thursday.

“Day-to-day right now,” McLellan said about Lyon. “He may get on the ice as early as tomorrow. We’ll see what happens. Petey went on IR, never a good sign. He’s likely not going to play this week, and we’ll see where he’s at next week.”

Erik Gustafsson, Marco Kasper, Todd McLellan Media Availability | Jan. 9, 2025

With Alex Lyon’s status uncertain for now, the Red Wings recalled netminder Ville Husso from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night. While Thursday morning was the first time McLellan met Husso in person, the head coach said he was familiar with the 29-year-old netminder's track record in the NHL.

“Ville isn’t an unknown quantity,” McLellan said. “Obviously, he’s played in the League for quite a while. Had some real good years, good games and good time. It’s not like we’re bringing up a kid we’ve never seen play before, or we’re worried about him being a little bit gun-shy in the locker room or League. This is a veteran player that’s been around this team for years. He knows everybody. He may not know some of the nuances we’re trying to put into play, but he’ll pick up quickly. From there, we’ll see where it all goes. We’re excited about having him.”

Husso said he’s also happy to be back with the Red Wings.

“I would love to be in the NHL full time for sure, but the situation is what it is,” Husso said. “Just going day by day, trying to get good days on top of each other and enjoying it. It’s been a lot of fun down in GR. Playing and winning games. Confidence is high. I just try to do my best.”

In eight games with Grand Rapids this season, Husso has a 6-1-0 record, 1.86 goals-against average, .935 save percentage and two shutouts. He's also appeared in eight contests with Detroit, posting a 3.47 GAA and .877 SV%.

“It’s been good playing games there, being around [Sebastian Cossa] and [Jack] Campbell,” Husso said. “Great, awesome guys. Good goalie coach there too, Finnish guy Roope [Koistinen], working on some stuff with him.”

Husso added that he’s watched a couple of the Red Wings’ games under McLellan, who has a 5-1-0 record in his first six contests as their new head coach.

“The team is doing really good,” Husso said. “Everyone is playing for each other and the logo. It seems like guys are having fun, even if the practices are hard. Getting the job done, that’s five games [won] in a row right now. It’s been a good start for sure.”

