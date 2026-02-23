McLellan, Red Wings talk Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

DETROIT -- One of the great things about the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 was the invaluable experience it provided to some of the world’s most talented athletes – including the Detroit Red Wings’ leadership trio of captain Dylan Larkin and alternate captains Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider.

According to head coach Todd McLellan, there’s different ways each of the Red Wings’ Olympians can apply what they learned once they’re back in the mix with their teammates in the coming days.

“They’ve talked about some of the things their teams did well or maybe didn’t do well,” McLellan said. “Some of the approaches to the game…maybe there’s something we can steal from what they’re doing, and they’ll bring it back to us.”

On Sunday morning, Larkin and Team USA outlasted Team Canada for an exciting 2-1 overtime victory in the gold-medal game. With the win, the United States men’s hockey team earned its third all-time gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games and its first in 46 years.

“What a moment for USA Hockey,” Patrick Kane said. “Obviously, it’s been a long time coming since 1980. And just the way the game went, it seemed like everything was going Canada’s way. [Connor] Hellebuyck played great, made some great saves. Canada, obviously, had their opportunities. Ecstatic for a lot of those guys that I know are on the team.”