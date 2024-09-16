Lombardi trusts offseason work will pay off in 2024-25

“He’s starting to want more now,” Detroit Red Wings Assistant Director of Player Development Dan Cleary said about Lombardi. “He’s going to get some preseason games. He got a taste in his first year and he’s gotten stronger. He’s got the new haircut, a little bulked up.”

Reflecting on his first full professional hockey campaign, Lombardi said he quickly learned how demanding the daily grind of the AHL is.

“You’re playing 72 games,” Lombardi said. “They are hard, very defensive. You don’t have a lot of time and space. A big adjustment for me was being smart with the puck at the right time.”

For Lombardi, being part of a postseason run with Grand Rapids was exciting.

“Going through the playoffs with some of the older guys and picking their brains was huge for my development,” Lombardi said. “Near the end of the year, every game I was just trying to get better and better. I think we did as a team, and I think I did as a player. It’s a shame we didn’t go farther because we had a really good team, but hopefully this year we can build off that.”

Selected by the Red Wings in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Lombardi said he places a high level of trust in his development process.