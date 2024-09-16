Lombardi trusts offseason work will pay off in 2024-25

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- After spending his 2023-24 season with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, and with all the work he put in this summer, Amadeus Lombardi feels stronger and more confident as he prepares for the upcoming campaign.
“Last year was a huge adjustment, just with the speed and physicality,” Lombardi said after Saturday’s 2024 NHL Prospect Games opener. “You have so much less time and space (in the AHL), but I adapted to that. Coming back here, it’s obviously good for my confidence. I feel stronger out there, being able to make plays. It’s just nice to round out my game before camp.”
Last season, Lombardi ranked third among Griffins rookies with 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 70 games. The 21-year-old forward prospect also played in eight Calder Cup Playoff contests, scoring one goal.