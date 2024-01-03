Lashoff enjoying new routine, responsibilities as Griffins assistant coach

Former Grand Rapids captain brings unique perspective to club’s revamped coaching staff

DET_Lashoff_01032024
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

Brian Lashoff spent his entire 14-year professional hockey career with the Detroit Red Wings organization, playing mostly for the AHL-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins after completing his first full pro season with the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye in 2010-11.

And after playing his final pro game last season on April 15, Lashoff wasn’t away from the Griffins for long. On June 26, Grand Rapids hired the former defenseman as an assistant coach.

For Lashoff, transitioning to life behind the bench after hanging up his skates has been an ongoing learning process.

“I think over the early part of the season, it’s been a good transition,” Lashoff said on Dec. 14. “I’ve learned a lot. Hopefully it’s been a good experience for the guys, especially the players who I played with last year. I know it’s definitely a different situation that not many of them probably will go through in their careers, but I’ve had a good relationship with them, from playing with them to moving into coaching.”

After serving as captain of the Griffins from 2020-23, the 33-year-old Lashoff said he believes his new role fits him very well.

“You go through the season playing a lot of the same teams every night in your division, so being able to help when it comes to that,” Lashoff said. “Also, just the temperament of the room. The different personalities we have in the room, I think me being a captain and leader of the team last year, I definitely know a lot about each one of those guys.”

As assistant coach, Lashoff mostly works with Grand Rapids’ defensemen and the penalty killing unit.

“I think killing penalties is something that takes a lot of hard work, but it can be a momentum builder for your team,” Lashoff said. “I’ve seen a lot of guys take that role really seriously. Once you have that mixture of guys taking it seriously, having that role for themselves and wanting to excel at it, I think that’s when you see penalty kills go on long stretches of good play.”

First-year Griffins head coach Dan Watson said Lashoff is an integral part of Grand Rapids’ coaching staff.

“He’s engrained in the community and organization,” Watson said about Lashoff on Dec. 14. “He was teammates with the players right now. I think that’s going to allow the communication to flow if there’s things that need to be said, maybe if they aren’t comfortable yet, coming to the head coach. They definitely go to Brian for those types of things.”

As of Wednesday morning, the Griffins ranked third in the AHL Central Division with a 12-13-3-1 record (28 points). Lashoff said he is focused on continuing to learn as much as he can from Watson and fellow first-year assistant coach Stephane Julien.

“I walked into a great situation with Dan and Steph, two guys who are experienced coaches,” Lashoff said. “Both have been head coaches and in my position - coming out of playing and transitioning into being a coach. I think they’ve definitely helped me move into this role. I’m here to learn as well and those are two smart coaches that I get to learn from every day.”

