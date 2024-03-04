Larkin’s injury will be another test of Red Wings’ depth as 2024 NHL Trade Deadline approaches

DETROIT – Captain Dylan Larkin is one of the Detroit Red Wings’ driving offensive forces and their unquestioned leader.

But now, the Red Wings must navigate a critical stretch without their 27-year-old captain, who will be out approximately two weeks, according to head coach Derek Lalonde, with a lower-body injury he sustained in Saturday’s 4-0 shutout loss to the Florida Panthers. Larkin exited midway through the third period on Saturday after receiving a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Lalonde said he will know more about Larkin’s return timetable after Detroit’s upcoming four-game road trip, which begins Wednesday night (9:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. MT) against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

Very comfortable with the 12 forwards we skated in practice with today,” Lalonde said Monday. “So we wouldn’t be calling anyone up to go in the lineup, just not yet. Probably be a day-to-day-type feel.”