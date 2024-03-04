Larkin’s injury will be another test of Red Wings’ depth as 2024 NHL Trade Deadline approaches

According to Lalonde, Detroit captain will be out approximately two weeks after sustaining lower-body injury Saturday against Florida Panthers

UoPnBv3z
By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT – Captain Dylan Larkin is one of the Detroit Red Wings’ driving offensive forces and their unquestioned leader.

But now, the Red Wings must navigate a critical stretch without their 27-year-old captain, who will be out approximately two weeks, according to head coach Derek Lalonde, with a lower-body injury he sustained in Saturday’s 4-0 shutout loss to the Florida Panthers. Larkin exited midway through the third period on Saturday after receiving a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Lalonde said he will know more about Larkin’s return timetable after Detroit’s upcoming four-game road trip, which begins Wednesday night (9:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. MT) against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

Very comfortable with the 12 forwards we skated in practice with today,” Lalonde said Monday. “So we wouldn’t be calling anyone up to go in the lineup, just not yet. Probably be a day-to-day-type feel.”

In 55 games this season, Larkin leads the Red Wings in goals (26) and points (54).

“He’s 1C,” Lalonde said about Larkin. “He’s great down the middle and by far our most-minutes guy. He’s one of the only guys who plays in all three situations. He’s a driver for us.”

During Monday’s practice, Joe Veleno replaced Larkin on the top line alongside Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane.

“Last time Dylan was out, Joe got in that 18-20 (minutes per game) range, even got 21-22 one night,” Lalonde said. “Probably some increased minutes for the whole group, a good challenge for us. Everyone goes through injuries and we didn’t handle it very well last time Dylan was out. I think we’ll respond a little bit better this time.”

Entering Monday, the Red Wings (33-22-6; 72 points) were tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning (33-24-6; 72 points), for the Eastern Conference’s first wild card spot. The New York Islanders (26-20-14; 66 points) and Washington Capitals (28-23-9; 65 points) were the next closest clubs in the standings on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.

“These are the bumps,” Lalonde said about the process of challenging for a playoff berth. “You want to stay in that battle and get over that line. You got to fight through some of these things and this is our opportunity on this road trip.”

Amid Larkin’s injury, keeping pace in the postseason chase and Friday’s 2024 NHL Trade deadline (3 p.m. ET), Lalonde said his players are focused on what they can control.

“This group has been pretty good at battling in the moment, hence our third-period comeback record,” Lalonde said. “Even going on our last road trip, we lose the first two games and win the back end of it. The moment right now is Colorado and our current road trip. We’ll have to battle and grind for every point available.”

J.T. Compher said keeping a strong mindset is key moving forward.

“I think we’re just taking things one day at a time,” Compher said. “The focus is about having a couple good practice days, which doesn’t happen a lot this time of year, to work on some things and be ready to go Wednesday in Colorado.”

