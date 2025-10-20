Larkin leads 3 Stars of the Week 

Red Wings captain, Golden Knights forward Eichel, Avalanche goalie Wedgewood earn honors

DET-Larkin
By NHL Public Relations @NHLPR / media.nhl.com

NEW YORK – Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel and Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Oct. 19.

FIRST STAR – DYLAN LARKIN, C, DETROIT RED WINGS

Larkin paced the NHL with 4-5—9 and a +7 rating in four appearances to propel the Red Wings (5-1-0, 10 points) to a perfect week and their second 5-1-0 start in the past three seasons (also 2023-24). He opened the scoring in a 3-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs Oct. 13. Larkin then collected a pair of assists in a 4-1 triumph over the Florida Panthers Oct. 15. He finished the week with consecutive game-winning goals, notching 1-1—2 (including his 10th career overtime goal – second in franchise history) in a 2-1 victory versus the Tampa Bay Lightning Oct. 17 and 2-2—4 (his second career four-point performance following Dec. 18, 2021 vs. NJD: 3-1—4) in a 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers Oct. 19. The 29-year-old Larkin, who ranks third in the League with 5-6—11 through six total contests this season, has factored on each of Detroit’s past six goals – the longest such streak by a Red Wings player since Pavel Datsyuk from Jan. 11-20, 2016 (7).

