‘It’s time to go to work’: Red Wings embrace intense, productive Day 1 of 2025 Training Camp 

McLellan’s coaching staff includes two new faces hired in the offseason: goaltending coach Michael Leighton and assistant video coordinator Erich Junge. Leighton joins Detroit after spending parts of three seasons (2021-24) as goaltending coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires, while Junge previously served as the video coach of the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins for the past three campaigns (2022-25).

“The staff has worked hard throughout the summer,” McLellan said. “This isn’t the first time we’ve met and discussed hockey. We’re well prepared for camp…It’s nice to have that former goalie perspective on what it might feel like during Training Camp for us, and [Leighton] is working well with the staff. I know the goalies have appreciated him so far. Other than that, Trauby [Red Wings video coordinator Jeff Weintraub] moving up into a more elevated role, which we’re really happy to promote him. Erich was in Grand Rapids last year, and just like players, he got called up. He’s done a tremendous job of fitting in. They’ve really prepared the staff well for camp.”

Also providing a player update, McLellan said James van Riemsdyk was excused from practice for family reasons but clarified that the team is very “happy for him.”

“I can’t answer that question,” McLellan said when asked if van Riemsdyk will join the Red Wings in Traverse City. “I hope that he can be. But if he can’t, we’re going to give him a whole bunch of time with his wife and kids. If he can get here, if everything is all set…he’s anxious to get here, but he’s got more important things right now to take care of.”

Preseason action begins for the Red Wings next Tuesday (Sept. 23), when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena. And with eight exhibition contests to be played, there’s going to be plenty of time for McLellan and his coaching staff to experiment with the lineup before Opening Night against the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 9.

“Everybody will get a chance,” McLellan said. “The first few games, it’s going to be a little bit chaos. It always is. You don’t have a lot of things in place -- power play, penalty kill, zero line matching at all. You just play guys. You give everybody an opportunity to get their feet wet. And if you’re putting the uniform on, you want to win. But it’s more important that we get guys playing and start to evaluate.”

Training Camp – and therefore Red Wings hockey – is officially back.

“It’s time to go to work,” Raymond said. “Everyone’s had the chance to work on their game. Now, it’s time to get together as a team and do what we’re supposed to do out there – getting better as a team and taking that next step.”