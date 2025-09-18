‘It’s time to go to work’: Red Wings embrace intense, productive Day 1 of 2025 Training Camp 

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- With several key players returning and a handful of talented offseason additions now part of the mix, the Detroit Red Wings reported to Centre ICE Arena for Day 1 of their 2025 Training Camp on Thursday morning feeling motivated and optimistic for their first full season under head coach Todd McLellan.
“A new format for what I’ve been used to,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “I know Kaner [Patrick Kane], he had this in Chicago where they scrimmaged. I thought for a Day 1 scrimmage, it was very tight-checking and intense. I think Todd set the tone with that and his opening meeting. Some young players impressed, and I thought all the vets looked good. It’s a good environment to let us compete, let us learn on the fly, make mistakes and correct them, and get the game reps.”
Safe to say, the message delivered by McLellan to the group the day prior seemed to have its intended effect.
“We talked about camp, how important it was for our group,” McLellan said. “I talked to them about the excitement around the team. When I talk to players in the summer, and certainly here through [the media], everybody’s happy to have a camp with the new coaching staff and we’ll see where it goes. That’s all fine and dandy, but if we don’t take any advantage of it, then shame on us. There are some areas of the game we have to get better at, and we talked about that. Then there’s what’s between the ears sometimes. We have to get better in that area. Addressed it right away on Day 1, and we’re going to push them to improve.”