‘It’s great to do this’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer use annual Hometown Holiday Assist to give back to local youth

DETROIT -- On a cloudy and chilly Tuesday evening, the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Meijer brought warmth and brightened the holiday season for 50 kids from the Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL) by taking them on a shopping spree at a Meijer store in northwest Detroit as part of the annual Hometown Holiday Assist.

Red Wings assistant coach Jay Varady and 13 players -- captain Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane, Jeff Petry, Joe Veleno, Tyler Motte, Christian Fischer, Albert Johansson, Simon Edvinsson, Justin Holl, Jonatan Berggren and goalie Alex Lyon -- attended this year’s event. Tigers alumni Lance Parish and Dan Petry, as well as Red Wings/Tigers Broadcast Reporter Daniella Bruce, were also on hand to help spread holiday cheer.

“We care so much for this community, and we want to give back in every way we can,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E). “Around the holidays in particular, it’s really special for us to have an opportunity to bring kids out, show them a great time and just bring joy and smiles to their faces.”