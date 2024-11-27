Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announces Black Friday sales for Red Wings and Tigers tickets

DET-Black Friday
By Alex Leroux
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers today announced upcoming ticket offers for Black Friday. Red Wings ticket sales start today, Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m., and fans can purchase at DetroitRedWings.com/BlackFriday. Tigers ticket sales begin on Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m., and fans can purchase tickets at Tigers.com/Holiday.

Detroit Red Wings offers

Red Wings fans can enjoy a 20-percent discount on select single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, starting today, Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. On Friday, Nov. 29, fans can stay tuned to the Red Wings app, their email inbox and Red Wings social media channels for special flash sales. Tickets will be delivered digitally soon after purchasing. The Red Wings 2024-25 schedule is available here.

Detroit Tigers offers

Tigers fans can purchase coveted Opening Day tickets as part of the Holiday 3-Pack, which includes Tigers Opening Day, presented by Rocket Mortgage, on April 4, the April 9 matchup against the New York Yankees, and a game against the San Diego Padres on April 22. Holiday 3-Pack tickets can be purchased at Tigers.com/Holiday. For the first time ever, fans can also purchase any of the remaining 80 home games (aside from Opening Day) early at Tigers.com/Tickets.

The Holiday 3-Pack and Single-Game Ticket sales begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, and Tigers fans can also purchase specialty group tickets early for University Nights, Holiday Nights and Pop Culture Nights, as select group tickets went on sale on Monday, Nov. 25.

Tigers tickets will be delivered closer to the season, so fans can download a certificate to gift to loved ones during the holiday season. The Tigers 2025 schedule is available here.

