‘I’m just excited for the opportunity’: Mazur puts pen to paper on two-year contract with Red Wings

24-year-old forward took a lot from stretch-run experience with hometown NHL club in 2025-26

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By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Signing his name on the dotted line of a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on July 1, Carter Mazur couldn’t be happier to continue representing his hometown NHL team.

“It’s very exciting,” Mazur told DetroitRedWings.com last Thursday. “This is something I worked hard for, so I’m just excited for the opportunity.”

A native of Jackson, Mich., Mazur averaged 10:42 of ice time across eight games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 campaign. The 24-year-old forward also skated in 16 regular-season contests with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, recording 16 points (11 goals, five assists) before collecting six points (five goals, one assist) in eight Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Having worked his way back from a lower-body injury that sidelined him from late October to late February, Mazur didn’t need much time to think when asked what the biggest takeaway from his season was.

“My resilience,” he said. “I think that’s something that’s just built in me now. Again, injuries happen. I know they do, but you just got to take what you get, so just to come back from those and be put in the right positions has been pretty successful for me.”

Mazur has learned more and more about himself since sustaining a season-ending injury during the second shift of his NHL debut on March 6, 2025, making his return to the Red Wings this spring especially rewarding.

“The first time I was here, that’s a tough way to start your NHL career,” Mazur said. “So, to get back here after the season I had was a very motivating thing for me and just having the confidence that I do belong. I just played my game and got back to it. I feel comfortable here. I know it’s a hard thing to do for sure, get used to playing in a bigger and faster league, but it gave me a lot of confidence.”

Since being taken by Detroit in the third round (No. 70 overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Mazur feels he’s benefitted from the guidance of many knowledgeable people throughout his development within the organization.

“The resources here are unbelievable,” Mazur said. “I mean, I even grew up with Kris Draper as my coach, so to be around him for I want to say 13 years now has been pretty special and awesome, especially growing up watching him. But there are so many people to learn from here, in management with a bunch of former NHLers and players to take things from. I think it’s just looking at them and how they carry themselves, and wanting to be part of that.”

Individually, Mazur is determined to establish himself as an NHL regular. As he prepares for the 2026-27 campaign, the 6-foot, 200-pound right-shot noted what he experienced down the stretch with the Red Wings last season has guided his offseason training.

“It’s a bigger, faster league,” Mazur said. “I’ve witnessed it now, but I still think it’s a more mental side that I want to work on. I know I have it in me to go out there and play, but playing those eight games, you know the tighter areas, getting the puck out faster…Things like that are sticking out to me and what I want to keep working on this summer.”

Discipline and mindset have been defining traits for Mazur, and he believes they’ll be just as important to Detroit’s success as a team.

“We have to go into the season with the same mindset that we’re a good enough team to get into the playoffs,” Mazur said. “I know that’s the goal, but we want to be a really good team in the playoffs too. That’s kind of the main factor, so it’s about sticking with what we know. You have to stick to it and play with that mindset every single night.”

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