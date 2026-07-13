‘I’m just excited for the opportunity’: Mazur puts pen to paper on two-year contract with Red Wings

“The resources here are unbelievable,” Mazur said. “I mean, I even grew up with Kris Draper as my coach, so to be around him for I want to say 13 years now has been pretty special and awesome, especially growing up watching him. But there are so many people to learn from here, in management with a bunch of former NHLers and players to take things from. I think it’s just looking at them and how they carry themselves, and wanting to be part of that.”

Individually, Mazur is determined to establish himself as an NHL regular. As he prepares for the 2026-27 campaign, the 6-foot, 200-pound right-shot noted what he experienced down the stretch with the Red Wings last season has guided his offseason training.

“It’s a bigger, faster league,” Mazur said. “I’ve witnessed it now, but I still think it’s a more mental side that I want to work on. I know I have it in me to go out there and play, but playing those eight games, you know the tighter areas, getting the puck out faster…Things like that are sticking out to me and what I want to keep working on this summer.”

Discipline and mindset have been defining traits for Mazur, and he believes they’ll be just as important to Detroit’s success as a team.

“We have to go into the season with the same mindset that we’re a good enough team to get into the playoffs,” Mazur said. “I know that’s the goal, but we want to be a really good team in the playoffs too. That’s kind of the main factor, so it’s about sticking with what we know. You have to stick to it and play with that mindset every single night.”