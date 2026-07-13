‘I’m just excited for the opportunity’: Mazur puts pen to paper on two-year contract with Red Wings

DETROIT -- Signing his name on the dotted line of a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on July 1, Carter Mazur couldn’t be happier to continue representing his hometown NHL team.
“It’s very exciting,” Mazur told DetroitRedWings.com last Thursday. “This is something I worked hard for, so I’m just excited for the opportunity.”
A native of Jackson, Mich., Mazur averaged 10:42 of ice time across eight games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 campaign. The 24-year-old forward also skated in 16 regular-season contests with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, recording 16 points (11 goals, five assists) before collecting six points (five goals, one assist) in eight Calder Cup Playoff contests.
Having worked his way back from a lower-body injury that sidelined him from late October to late February, Mazur didn’t need much time to think when asked what the biggest takeaway from his season was.