PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude 2025-26 season at Panthers on Wednesday

SUNRISE, FLA. -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their 2025-26 season with an Atlantic Division matchup against the two-time defending Stanley-Cup champion Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday night.

“It’s tough to win in March and April,” Emmitt Finnie said. “It’s desperation at that time. I feel like every team puts their playoff mentality into that. For next year, I think we’re going to have to do a better job down the stretch of finding ways to win games.”

Puck drop between Detroit (41-30-10; 92 points) and Florida (39-38-4; 82 points) -- neither qualified for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs -- is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Red Wings are 1-2-0 against the Panthers this season, their lone victory by way of a 4-1 score at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 15.

“It’s about ending the season on a good note and especially with a win,” Carter Mazur said. “Four of us are still going to head down to Grand Rapids and hopefully play for the [Calder Cup] down there, so we need to get ready for that as well.”