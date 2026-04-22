‘I’m very, very thankful for all the opportunities I had’: Woods looks back on 40 seasons in the radio booth with Red Wings

“Bruce told me a couple things,” Woods said. “First, he told me one time that I wasn’t talking enough and that I was just listening too much to him. I was really just trying to be respectful for when he was trying to talk…He gave me some good advice that way. And then when Ken came in, it was only a little bit of a change from Bruce because they both had exciting calls. It was seamless when Ken came in. We had no problem. We just started talking and developing chemistry. They’re two of the best to ever do it, so I was very fortunate that way."

The qualities of gratitude and positivity have long defined Woods and are exactly what stand out most to those, like Kal, who know him best.

“He’s an honest guy,” Kal said. “He’s got a great personality and is a great person. You get those three qualities, and that’s a great human being there…He was a leader when he played and was well respected amongst his teammates. That’s why he became a captain. Even looking around the National Hockey League, people came up to him over the last few months and congratulated him on his accomplishments and his long career. Everyone respects him. He’s a genuine person, just a really good guy. That’s hard to find sometimes.”

Echoing that admiration, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan emphasized just how significant Woods’ impact has been on the organization.

“I’ve been very, very fortunate to spend two stints with Paul,” McLellan said. “Very short, but his impact on the game, the ability to sell the game to Michigan for the past 40 years and the seven that he played is remarkable. Everybody can recognize his voice. You maybe don’t recognize him at the grocery store or wherever it is, but what I can tell you is for as good a hockey man as he is, he’s an even better human being and always positive. He means a ton to the Red Wing family and to the game.

"I was just telling Ken Kal that we recognize players, coaches and managers, and they put statues up of people. I’m not saying that Paul Woods needs a statue, but 48 years in one organization, we definitely have to acknowledge that.”