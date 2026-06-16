Bear on his 2025-26 WHL season: ‘How I saw the game improved a lot’

DETROIT -- Certain everything he learned with the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips during the 2025-26 season will help him become an even better player in the future, Carter Bear credited the experience with strengthening his approach to the game while continuing to build on his skill set.
“When you get older, I think you just learn the game more,” the 19-year-old forward prospect told DetroitRedWings.com last week. “You start to develop those things, those little details. Obviously, I think my skating got a lot better and I made some improvements. Everything needs to improve because no one is perfect, but I think how I saw the game improved a lot.”
The Red Wings’ first round pick (No. 13 overall) in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft led Everett in goals (36), ranked second in points (77), tied for fourth in assists (41) and had the fifth highest plus-minus rating (+45) on the club in 53 regular-season games. Bear went on to record 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 18 postseason contests, helping the Silvertips capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions, and had five points (four goals, one assist) in five games at the 2026 Memorial Cup.
It was a “long year, for sure,” the 6-foot, 180-pound forward said. When asked what he’ll remember most from his most recent WHL campaign, Bear’s answer included a lot of perspective.