Bear on his 2025-26 WHL season: ‘How I saw the game improved a lot’

Bear didn’t play after March 9 in the 2024-25 season due to an Achilles injury. While it was disappointing to be sidelined for the final stretch of that campaign, the left-handed shot has since put that adversity behind him.

“I’ve learned more about what I can be as a player than what I am right now,” Bear said. “By seeing everything and going through the injury too, I learned a lot about going through the process. You can’t be mad at it or be mad in the moment because you can’t play. You have to be focused on the future. You have to worry about what’s ahead of you and when you get healthy. When I got drafted by Detroit, that was just unbelievable.”

Absorbing as much information as he could during his first NHL Training Camp and preseason slate last fall, Bear said he went back to Everett hungrier than ever before.

“When you go in that pro environment, obviously you’re taught a lot of stuff and I think that just makes you want to be more of a pro,” Bear said. “It gives you more motivation to be like those pro players. You want to do everything well, take advantage of every chance you can get and every step you can take. Being in that pro environment where I was for a little bit gave me more motivation, just seeing how they treat the players and how much support you get.”

That attitude is exactly how Bear, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings last July, has reached this point in his development -- and it will be what continues to help him achieve his goals moving forward.

“I’m just worried about right now and the present,” Bear said. “Just focusing on myself and working on my game. I’m trying to get better in the gym and on the ice. I’m also trying to spend time with family and friends too, since it’s summer, so having a little fun. But I have got to be focused, and I want to be a pro next year. Next season, I’m going to work my ass off. I’m going to trust what the Detroit Red Wings organization wants for me.”