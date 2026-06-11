Following completion of collegiate career, Kienan Draper excited to continue hockey journey with Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins welcomed several skilled youngsters into their dressing room as their 2025-26 regular season wound down, including Kienan Draper, whose two-year American Hockey League contract is set to begin in 2026-27.

“It’s been a huge honor,” Kienan said last month. “Obviously, I’ve been a Detroit Red Wings fan my whole life, so to be part of this organization officially is something I’m very, very proud of.”

The son of Red Wings Assistant General Manager and Director of Amateur Scouting Kris Draper, Kienan appeared in two regular-season contests with the Griffins after agreeing to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) on April 13. Before inking his ATO, the 24-year-old forward recorded 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) and a plus-21 rating in 40 games as a senior at the University of Michigan.

In total, the Bloomfield Hills, Mich., native finished with 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 133 games with the Wolverines and helped them win two Big Ten championships (2022-23, 2025-26).

“I was definitely a late bloomer,” Kienan said. “So, being able to develop at Michigan was very special and very important for my development as a hockey player.”