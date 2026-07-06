Learning, building relationships was front and center for Red Wings prospects at 2026 Development Camp

Sure, Development Camp has evolved over the years, but its purpose hasn’t changed: help these young skaters learn, grow and embrace what it means to be part of the organization.

“There’s a bunch of NHL and Detroit legends here that have way more experience than all of us,” Carter Bear said. “We got to listen to them, listen to what they say and what they want us to work on…I think it’s just unreal and pretty cool to have those people around the rink. Seeing what they did with the Detroit Red Wings back then and seeing them now is pretty special.”

The 19-year-old forward wasn’t able to take the ice ice during last summer’s Development Camp after sustaining an injury earlier that spring. But that's well behind him, as Bear is coming off a strong campaign with the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips, where he recorded 77 points (36 goals, 41 assists) in 53 regular-season games and 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 18 postseason contests.

“I don’t really like to put any excuse on it, but I just started playing and it kind of just went away from my mind,” Bear said. “I started feeling normal. It’s all healthy now for sure.”

Like Bear, Max Plante didn’t skate at last year’s Development Camp due to injury, but this time around he was good to go. The 20-year-old forward just put together a Hobey Baker Memorial-winning season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, finishing with a team-leading 25 goals and 52 points in 40 contests.

“Going into the year, the goal was to try and get Duluth back to where we wanted to be,” Plante said. “Didn’t really have a ton of stuff going on last summer, just trying to get back healthy. It showed this year. We had a lot of success, our team did.”