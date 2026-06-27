Red Wings select six players on second day of 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Four forwards, one defenseman and one goaltender chosen by Detroit in Buffalo

DET-2026-draft-picks
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today selected six players during the second day of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

The Red Wings chose left wing Victor Plante (47th overall) in the second round before taking goaltender Michal Orsulak (79th overall) in the third round. Detroit used a fourth-round pick on center Adam Levac (108th overall) before taking center Beckham Edwards (143rd overall) in the fifth round. From there, the Red Wings selected left wing Luka Arkko (175th overall) in the sixth round and defenseman Myles Brosnan (196th overall) in the seventh round.

Detroit’s first pick of the day was the 15th choice of the second round (47th overall), which the team used on left wing Victor Plante. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward has played the last two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich. Plante recorded 48 points (21-27-48) and 71 penalty minutes in 57 games with the NTDP’s under-18 squad in 2025-26. He also logged 18 points (8-10-18) and four penalty minutes in 20 games with Team USA in the United States Hockey League during the 2025-26 season. Plante spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with the NTDP’s under-17 team, collecting 33 points (13-20-33) and 22 penalty minutes in 48 contests. Plante is committed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for the 2026-27 season.

A native of Duluth, Minn., Plante represented his country at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, notching five points (1-4-5) and six penalty minutes in five games. Plante also played for Team USA at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, earning a place on the tournament’s All-Star Team after tallying nine points (2-7-9) and two penalty minutes in five games. He is the brother of 2026 Hobey Baker Memorial Award recipient Max Plante, who was selected by the Red Wings in the second round (47th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Plante is also the son of Derek Plante, who recorded 248 points (96-152-248) and 138 penalty minutes in 450 regular-season games with the Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers from 1993-2001, winning a Stanley Cup championship with the Stars in 1999.

The following round, the Red Wings selected Michal Orsulak (79th overall), who was ranked No. 2 in NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American goaltenders for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-4, 224-pound netminder spent the 2025-26 season with the Western Hockey League’s Prince Albert Raiders, posting a 28-4-4 record with a 2.22 goals-against average, a 0.907 save percentage and four shutouts in 36 regular-season appearances. Orsulak also showed a 13-7 record with a 2.80 goals-against average, an 0.895 save percentage and three shutouts in 20 postseason games, helping the Raiders clinch a berth in the WHL Championship Series. The Plzen, Czechia, native earned a place on the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team. On the international stage, Orsulak won silver medals with Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He also played for his country at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

With their lone pick in the fourth round, the Red Wings took center Adam Levac (108th overall). The 6-foot, 176-pound forward spent the 2025-26 season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Peterborough Petes, recording 44 points (16-28-44) and 47 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games. He also tallied four points (2-2-4) in six postseason contests. Levac made his major junior debut with Peterborough in 2024-25, logging 10 points (4-6-10) and 27 penalty minutes in 57 games. The Embrun, Ont., native developed with the Eastern Ontario Wild AAA program, racking up 42 points (18-24-42) and 24 penalty minutes in 30 games at the under-16 level in 2023-24. Levac also contributed one assist in two games with the Navan Grads in the Central Canada Hockey League during the 2023-24 campaign.

With their fifth-round pick, the Red Wings chose center Beckham Edwards (143rd overall), a 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward who recorded 45 points (19-26-45) and 14 penalty minutes in 64 games with the OHL’s Sarnia Sting during the 2025-26 season. Edwards was named to the OHL Second All-Rookie Team in 2024-25 after picking up 45 points (25-20-45) and six penalty minutes in 62 games with the Sting. The London, Ont., native captured a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, logging four points (2-2-4) and a plus-seven rating in five games. The Little Caesars Amateur Hockey product also won a gold medal with Canada White at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, contributing one assist in five appearances. Edwards is committed to the University of Notre Dame for the 2026-27 season.

Detroit used its sixth-round selection by taking left wing Luka Arkko (175th overall). The 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward spent the majority of the 2025-26 campaign with the Lahti Pelicans’ under-20 squad in Finland’s top junior league, recording 25 points (11-14-25), a plus-three rating and 10 penalty minutes in 42 regular-season games, in addition to two points (1-1-2) in four postseason matchups. Arkko also registered eight points (6-2-8) and four penalty minutes in four games with the Pelicans’ under-18 squad in 2025-26. The Lahti, Finland, native represented his country at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scoring three goals in five games. Arkko also netted two goals in four appearances at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The Red Wings made their seventh and final selection of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on defenseman Myles Brosnan (196th overall). The 6-foot, 194-pound blueliner captained Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, Mass., during the 2025-26 season, registering 51 points (7-44-51) in 30 games. Brosnan also appeared in two games with the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League and two games with the NTDP’s under-18 squad in 2025-26. In all, Brosnan compiled 108 points (19-89-108) in 89 games at Dexter Southfield School from 2023-26, making him the highest-scoring defenseman in program history. A native of Winchester, Mass., Brosnan is committed to Harvard University. The Red Wings held two seventh-round selections entering the second day of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, but acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a seventh-round pick (207th overall) in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Red Wings to hold 2026 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena June 29-July 2

Red Wings trade for No. 23 overall pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft, take ‘offensive-minded’ Hurlbert

Red Wings select forward J.P. Hurlbert 23rd overall in 2026 NHL Draft

Red Wings acquire fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft from New Jersey Devils in exchange for Amadeus Lombardi

Red Wings sign William Wallinder to two-year, two-way contract extension

2026 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Draft made for unforgettable night at Fox Theatre last Wednesday

Red Wings announce 2026-27 preseason schedule

Bear on his 2025-26 WHL season: ‘How I saw the game improved a lot’

Red Wings sign Théo Rochette to one-year, entry-level contract

Following completion of collegiate career, Kienan Draper excited to continue hockey journey with Griffins

2025-26 campaign helped Danielson learn more about himself, what it takes to succeed in the NHL

Coming off 2025-26 season with Griffins and Red Wings, Mazur wants to take ‘massive leap’ in his game this summer

Lombardi a mentally stronger player after injury-shortened 2025-26 campaign with Griffins

Watson says Griffins holding onto strides made, taking key growth experiences from historic 2025-26 season

Shine giving Griffins key leadership during 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Johansson going through 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs with Griffins a more confident defenseman

Grand Rapids’ 2026 Calder Cup Playoff run helping Sandin-Pellikka’s development

Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) expanding to Detroit strengthens its ‘identity as one of the great sports cities in the world’

Postava ‘making some big saves’ for Griffins, rising to the occasion in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Coming off historic regular season, Griffins ready for 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

‘When my name was called, it was just super special’: Plante’s sophomore campaign at Minnesota Duluth culminates in 2026 Hobey Baker Award

Detroit Red Wings Recognize Centreville Elementary School Teacher Alyssa Henneman as Best in Class Program Teacher of the Year

Yzerman, McLellan analyze 2025-26 season and areas of improvement for Red Wings moving forward

‘I’m very, very thankful for all the opportunities I had’: Woods looks back on 40 seasons in the radio booth with Red Wings

Red Wings players discuss 2025-26 campaign, head into offseason motivated by ‘difficult end’

Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract extension

Red Wings assign four to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings drop 2025-26 season finale on the road to Panthers, 8-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude 2025-26 season at Panthers on Wednesday

RECAP: Kane hits 1,400 career NHL points in Detroit’s 4-3 overtime loss in Tampa Bay

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Lightning in penultimate game of 2025-26 season on Monday

Forsberg, Ullmark and Larkin Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week presented by GEICO

RECAP: 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs out of reach for Red Wings after 5-3 loss to Devils

Red Wings sign Dylan James to two-year, entry-level contract

Red Wings assign Michal Postava to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Still in the Wild-Card race, Red Wings host Devils for Eras Night: People of Hockeytown on Saturday

Shine being named Red Wings’ 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee ‘just speaks volumes of how hard he works’

Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings reassign Jesse Kiiskinen to Grand Rapids from HPK

RECAP: Seider, Larkin power Red Wings to big 6-3 victory over Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue final regular-season homestand with huge Eastern Conference showdown versus Flyers on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings collect an important point, but handed another tough ending in 4-3 shootout loss to Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Wild-Card implications at forefront for Red Wings, Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit’s third-period comeback bid falls short in 5-4 loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Wild to Little Caesars Arena for Easter Sunday matinee

Red Wings sign Noah Dower-Nilsson to three-year, entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings close three-game road trek, open weekend back-to-back set with 4-1 loss to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Rangers meet at Madison Square Garden for Saturday matinee

Red Wings recall Axel Sandin-Pellikka from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings rise to occasion, emerge from ‘tough road game’ with 4-2 win over Flyers