Red Wings select six players on second day of 2026 NHL Entry Draft

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today selected six players during the second day of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

The Red Wings chose left wing Victor Plante (47th overall) in the second round before taking goaltender Michal Orsulak (79th overall) in the third round. Detroit used a fourth-round pick on center Adam Levac (108th overall) before taking center Beckham Edwards (143rd overall) in the fifth round. From there, the Red Wings selected left wing Luka Arkko (175th overall) in the sixth round and defenseman Myles Brosnan (196th overall) in the seventh round.

Detroit’s first pick of the day was the 15th choice of the second round (47th overall), which the team used on left wing Victor Plante. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward has played the last two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich. Plante recorded 48 points (21-27-48) and 71 penalty minutes in 57 games with the NTDP’s under-18 squad in 2025-26. He also logged 18 points (8-10-18) and four penalty minutes in 20 games with Team USA in the United States Hockey League during the 2025-26 season. Plante spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with the NTDP’s under-17 team, collecting 33 points (13-20-33) and 22 penalty minutes in 48 contests. Plante is committed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for the 2026-27 season.

A native of Duluth, Minn., Plante represented his country at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, notching five points (1-4-5) and six penalty minutes in five games. Plante also played for Team USA at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, earning a place on the tournament’s All-Star Team after tallying nine points (2-7-9) and two penalty minutes in five games. He is the brother of 2026 Hobey Baker Memorial Award recipient Max Plante, who was selected by the Red Wings in the second round (47th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Plante is also the son of Derek Plante, who recorded 248 points (96-152-248) and 138 penalty minutes in 450 regular-season games with the Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers from 1993-2001, winning a Stanley Cup championship with the Stars in 1999.

The following round, the Red Wings selected Michal Orsulak (79th overall), who was ranked No. 2 in NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American goaltenders for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-4, 224-pound netminder spent the 2025-26 season with the Western Hockey League’s Prince Albert Raiders, posting a 28-4-4 record with a 2.22 goals-against average, a 0.907 save percentage and four shutouts in 36 regular-season appearances. Orsulak also showed a 13-7 record with a 2.80 goals-against average, an 0.895 save percentage and three shutouts in 20 postseason games, helping the Raiders clinch a berth in the WHL Championship Series. The Plzen, Czechia, native earned a place on the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team. On the international stage, Orsulak won silver medals with Czechia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He also played for his country at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

With their lone pick in the fourth round, the Red Wings took center Adam Levac (108th overall). The 6-foot, 176-pound forward spent the 2025-26 season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Peterborough Petes, recording 44 points (16-28-44) and 47 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games. He also tallied four points (2-2-4) in six postseason contests. Levac made his major junior debut with Peterborough in 2024-25, logging 10 points (4-6-10) and 27 penalty minutes in 57 games. The Embrun, Ont., native developed with the Eastern Ontario Wild AAA program, racking up 42 points (18-24-42) and 24 penalty minutes in 30 games at the under-16 level in 2023-24. Levac also contributed one assist in two games with the Navan Grads in the Central Canada Hockey League during the 2023-24 campaign.

With their fifth-round pick, the Red Wings chose center Beckham Edwards (143rd overall), a 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward who recorded 45 points (19-26-45) and 14 penalty minutes in 64 games with the OHL’s Sarnia Sting during the 2025-26 season. Edwards was named to the OHL Second All-Rookie Team in 2024-25 after picking up 45 points (25-20-45) and six penalty minutes in 62 games with the Sting. The London, Ont., native captured a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, logging four points (2-2-4) and a plus-seven rating in five games. The Little Caesars Amateur Hockey product also won a gold medal with Canada White at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, contributing one assist in five appearances. Edwards is committed to the University of Notre Dame for the 2026-27 season.

Detroit used its sixth-round selection by taking left wing Luka Arkko (175th overall). The 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward spent the majority of the 2025-26 campaign with the Lahti Pelicans’ under-20 squad in Finland’s top junior league, recording 25 points (11-14-25), a plus-three rating and 10 penalty minutes in 42 regular-season games, in addition to two points (1-1-2) in four postseason matchups. Arkko also registered eight points (6-2-8) and four penalty minutes in four games with the Pelicans’ under-18 squad in 2025-26. The Lahti, Finland, native represented his country at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scoring three goals in five games. Arkko also netted two goals in four appearances at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The Red Wings made their seventh and final selection of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on defenseman Myles Brosnan (196th overall). The 6-foot, 194-pound blueliner captained Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, Mass., during the 2025-26 season, registering 51 points (7-44-51) in 30 games. Brosnan also appeared in two games with the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League and two games with the NTDP’s under-18 squad in 2025-26. In all, Brosnan compiled 108 points (19-89-108) in 89 games at Dexter Southfield School from 2023-26, making him the highest-scoring defenseman in program history. A native of Winchester, Mass., Brosnan is committed to Harvard University. The Red Wings held two seventh-round selections entering the second day of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, but acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a seventh-round pick (207th overall) in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.