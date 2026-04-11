PREVIEW: Still in the Wild-Card race, Red Wings host Devils for Eras Night: People of Hockeytown on Saturday

DETROIT -- Reaching their 2025-26 regular-season home finale, the Detroit Red Wings will host the New Jersey Devils for Eras Night: People of Hockeytown, presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

“It’s do-or-die now for the rest of the way until the end, and we need to win every single game because every point really matters,” Carter Mazur said. “We got to show up for the fans and get it done for them.”

Detroit (41-29-9; 91 points) and New Jersey (40-36-3; 83 points) will drop the puck at 5 p.m. with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket. Ahead of tonight’s game, the Boston Bruins (43-26-10; 96 points) and Ottawa Senators (42-27-10; 94 points) are each scheduled to play and currently hold the Eastern Conference’s first and second Wild-Card spots, respectively.

“Ottawa is going to do their own thing, and whatever the outcome is, the outcome is,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We have to play at 5 p.m., and that’s what we have to do. The tiebreakers and all that type of stuff, if we’re even lucky enough to get involved in any of that, we’ll know those scenarios in the last game. They’re really irrelevant right now. Any result that Ottawa has, we’ll still have to play and win.”