Coming off historic regular season, Griffins ready for 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

DETROIT -- The Grand Rapids Griffins take pride in putting together one of the most successful regular seasons in American Hockey League history. And now, as they prepare to face the Manitoba Moose in the Central Division Semifinals, they’re determined to rely on what’s made them successful over the past six-plus months in their pursuit of being the last team standing in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.
“Obviously, everything is under a microscope right now, but we’re always trying to give our guys the best information possible to go out and win hockey games,” Watson told DetroitRedWings.com on Wednesday. “Throughout the year, there might be moments in time when we didn’t show as much video on an opposing team because we focused on ourselves a lot. So, we’ll show more video on Manitoba to help us prepare, but it’s still focusing on what we have to do. I still think that’s the key. It’s how we’ve operated all year. The regular season is there to fine-tune and grow your game, but now it’s about putting everything into place and seeing how far we’ve come.”
Securing a Calder Cup Playoffs berth for the third straight campaign under Watson, Grand Rapids went 51-16-4-1 (107 points) in 2025-26 -- the best regular-season record in franchise history. In the process, the Detroit Red Wings’ AHL affiliate finished first in the Central Division, first in the Western Conference and second overall in the AHL.
Watson credited his players for keeping things even-keel all season long, an approach he believes enabled them to enjoy the success they had while not getting too caught up in it.