Coming off historic regular season, Griffins ready for 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

On Saturday, top-seeded Grand Rapids will visit fourth-seeded Manitoba for Game 1 of Central Division Semifinals

55186136316_7a4c1a171c_o
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Grand Rapids Griffins take pride in putting together one of the most successful regular seasons in American Hockey League history. And now, as they prepare to face the Manitoba Moose in the Central Division Semifinals, they’re determined to rely on what’s made them successful over the past six-plus months in their pursuit of being the last team standing in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

“Obviously, everything is under a microscope right now, but we’re always trying to give our guys the best information possible to go out and win hockey games,” Watson told DetroitRedWings.com on Wednesday. “Throughout the year, there might be moments in time when we didn’t show as much video on an opposing team because we focused on ourselves a lot. So, we’ll show more video on Manitoba to help us prepare, but it’s still focusing on what we have to do. I still think that’s the key. It’s how we’ve operated all year. The regular season is there to fine-tune and grow your game, but now it’s about putting everything into place and seeing how far we’ve come.”

Securing a Calder Cup Playoffs berth for the third straight campaign under Watson, Grand Rapids went 51-16-4-1 (107 points) in 2025-26 -- the best regular-season record in franchise history. In the process, the Detroit Red Wings’ AHL affiliate finished first in the Central Division, first in the Western Conference and second overall in the AHL.

Watson credited his players for keeping things even-keel all season long, an approach he believes enabled them to enjoy the success they had while not getting too caught up in it.

“Very impressed with their mindset and willingness to come and work,” he said. “Whether it was a practice day, game day or an off day, they took everything very seriously. Not only did that show the mature group we have, but it also showed any prospects that were here the right way to do it. That’s just right from our leadership group and experienced players who came in and set the tone right away.”

With a good mix of veterans and young talent, Grand Rapids has all the right ingredients to do something special this postseason. Several of the club’s coaches and players also know what it takes to reach the top of the mountain, with experience in championship runs across the pro, college, junior or international levels.

“We have a strong lineup,” Watson said. “There’s a lot of depth there. There are a lot of players that can move in and out or up and down the lineup…I’m just excited to see how this group gels together before we play a playoff game and how they prepare for it. As a coach, it’s a luxury that we can tinker or play around with lines as we need to. That’s the exciting part; you want the depth and those tough decisions of who to play or who might be out. That means you’re going to be in a good spot.”

Like the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intensity ramps up and the game tightens during the Calder Cup Playoffs. In his opinion, Watson noted puck management and an attention to detail in all three zones could be the biggest difference-maker for his group.

“Really, that’s going to be critical for any team to have playoff success,” Watson said. “The other thing that we did well during the regular season was defend, and we need to make sure that we are defending as hard as we possibly can. Again, owning the middle of the ice much like Manitoba does, making sure there are no free looks or easy looks because they have guys who can put the puck in the back of the net. Those two things stand out to me, then our compete level, especially right away. They’ve already played three games. Their backs were against the wall for two of them, so they already know what that feeling feels like.”

For the Griffins though, the feeling of how things ended last May -- a three-game sweep at the hands of the Texas Stars in the 2025 Central Division Semifinals -- still stings. So, they’re going to try to harness that as motivation and fuel this spring.

“Last year certainly didn’t go the way we wanted to,” Watson said. “That Texas team was a very good team, obviously, but that left a sour taste. The guys that were here last year know that. John Leonard played in the Calder Cup Finals [with the Charlotte Checkers] last year, so I know he’s going to be able to share his experience on how hard it was to get there. And for the guys who have been here the last three years to the playoffs, they kind of know what to expect. Each series, over the past three years, all very different and all tough in their own way.”

Grand Rapids was 6-1-1-0 in the regular-season series against Manitoba, the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Hockeytown faithful can follow along on DetroitRedWings.com and GriffinsHockey.com throughout this year’s Calder Cup Playoffs.  

“The Moose do a really good job of clogging up the middle of the ice, especially in the defensive zone with their sticks,” Watson said. “They’ve got some big defensemen who like to box out, so that’s going to be a challenge for us. They’re very good off the rush. We’re going to make sure that we manage pucks throughout the neutral zone. We don’t want to shorten the ice for them or give them easy offense. They also work extremely hard…We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

News Feed

‘When my name was called, it was just super special’: Plante’s sophomore campaign at Minnesota Duluth culminates in 2026 Hobey Baker Award

Detroit Red Wings Recognize Centreville Elementary School Teacher Alyssa Henneman as Best in Class Program Teacher of the Year

Yzerman, McLellan analyze 2025-26 season and areas of improvement for Red Wings moving forward

‘I’m very, very thankful for all the opportunities I had’: Woods looks back on 40 seasons in the radio booth with Red Wings

Red Wings players discuss 2025-26 campaign, head into offseason motivated by ‘difficult end’

Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract extension

Red Wings assign four to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings drop 2025-26 season finale on the road to Panthers, 8-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude 2025-26 season at Panthers on Wednesday

RECAP: Kane hits 1,400 career NHL points in Detroit’s 4-3 overtime loss in Tampa Bay

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Lightning in penultimate game of 2025-26 season on Monday

Forsberg, Ullmark and Larkin Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week presented by GEICO

RECAP: 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs out of reach for Red Wings after 5-3 loss to Devils

Red Wings sign Dylan James to two-year, entry-level contract

Red Wings assign Michal Postava to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Still in the Wild-Card race, Red Wings host Devils for Eras Night: People of Hockeytown on Saturday

Shine being named Red Wings’ 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee ‘just speaks volumes of how hard he works’

Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings reassign Jesse Kiiskinen to Grand Rapids from HPK

RECAP: Seider, Larkin power Red Wings to big 6-3 victory over Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue final regular-season homestand with huge Eastern Conference showdown versus Flyers on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings collect an important point, but handed another tough ending in 4-3 shootout loss to Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Wild-Card implications at forefront for Red Wings, Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit’s third-period comeback bid falls short in 5-4 loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Wild to Little Caesars Arena for Easter Sunday matinee

Red Wings sign Noah Dower-Nilsson to three-year, entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings close three-game road trek, open weekend back-to-back set with 4-1 loss to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Rangers meet at Madison Square Garden for Saturday matinee

Red Wings recall Axel Sandin-Pellikka from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings rise to occasion, emerge from ‘tough road game’ with 4-2 win over Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Flyers for crucial Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday

‘Truly a dream come true’: Augustine agrees to three-year, entry-level deal with Red Wings

PREVIEW: Red Wings take their playoff push on the road, begin three-game swing Tuesday versus Penguins

Red Wings sign Trey Augustine to three-year, entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings can’t rally from first-period deficit, absorb 5-1 loss in Pittsburgh

Amid tight Wild-Card race and ahead of pivotal three-game road trip, Red Wings focused on taking things ‘a day at a time’

RECAP: Late push not enough in second half of back-to-back set as Red Wings fall to Flyers, 5-3

Red Wings assign Michal Postava to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Both in Eastern Conference’s Wild-Card race, Red Wings set to host Flyers on Saturday

Red Wings recall Carter Mazur from Grand Rapids

RECAP: ‘A great start’ helps Red Wings cool off Atlantic Division-leading Sabres, 5-2

PREVIEW: Detroit opens important late-season back-to-back set in Buffalo on Friday

Bernard-Docker ‘really excited’ to finalize new two-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to two-year contract extension

RECAP: Red Wings finish four-game homestand with 3-2 loss to Senators

PREVIEW: Larkin a game-time decision as Detroit ends four-game homestand with key Atlantic Division clash versus Ottawa on Tuesday

Red Wings assign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to Grand Rapids

‘You control your own destiny’: Red Wings not backing down from challenges, intensity during push for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs berth