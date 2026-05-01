Coming off historic regular season, Griffins ready for 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

“Very impressed with their mindset and willingness to come and work,” he said. “Whether it was a practice day, game day or an off day, they took everything very seriously. Not only did that show the mature group we have, but it also showed any prospects that were here the right way to do it. That’s just right from our leadership group and experienced players who came in and set the tone right away.”

With a good mix of veterans and young talent, Grand Rapids has all the right ingredients to do something special this postseason. Several of the club’s coaches and players also know what it takes to reach the top of the mountain, with experience in championship runs across the pro, college, junior or international levels.

“We have a strong lineup,” Watson said. “There’s a lot of depth there. There are a lot of players that can move in and out or up and down the lineup…I’m just excited to see how this group gels together before we play a playoff game and how they prepare for it. As a coach, it’s a luxury that we can tinker or play around with lines as we need to. That’s the exciting part; you want the depth and those tough decisions of who to play or who might be out. That means you’re going to be in a good spot.”

Like the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intensity ramps up and the game tightens during the Calder Cup Playoffs. In his opinion, Watson noted puck management and an attention to detail in all three zones could be the biggest difference-maker for his group.

“Really, that’s going to be critical for any team to have playoff success,” Watson said. “The other thing that we did well during the regular season was defend, and we need to make sure that we are defending as hard as we possibly can. Again, owning the middle of the ice much like Manitoba does, making sure there are no free looks or easy looks because they have guys who can put the puck in the back of the net. Those two things stand out to me, then our compete level, especially right away. They’ve already played three games. Their backs were against the wall for two of them, so they already know what that feeling feels like.”