Red Wings to hold 2026 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena June 29-July 2

Four-day camp featuring Red Wings prospects returns to BELFOR Training Center

DET-2026-dev-camp
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced the schedule for their 2026 Development Camp, which returns to the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena from June 29-July 2. The camp begins on Monday, June 29 and features on-ice skill development and off-ice workouts each day, ending on Thursday, July 2.

The camp will be split into two teams – Team Howe and Team Lindsay – and will feature daily on-ice instruction and skill development from a team of coaches, led by the Red Wings player development staff. Attendees will also take part in NHL-level off-ice workouts and attend presentations designed to help players transition to professional hockey, while experiencing the state-of-the-art player amenities offered at Little Caesars Arena and receiving feedback from Red Wings coaches and management.

The Red Wings roster will be comprised primarily of players selected by Detroit over the last several NHL Drafts, as well as signed free agent prospects and undrafted free agent invitees from collegiate, junior or European leagues. The full roster for the 2026 Development Camp will be announced on Sunday, June 28.

2026 Detroit Red Wings Development Camp Schedule

Monday, June 29
 
TEAM LINDSAY
 
12:00 – 12:50 p.m. 
On-Ice Testing
1:00-1:45 p.m.
On-Ice Skill Development
2:45-3:45 p.m.
Media Availability*
 
 
TEAM HOWE
 
2:00-2:50 p.m.
On-Ice Testing
3:00-3:45 p.m.
On-Ice Skill Development
4:00-4:30 p.m.
Media Availability*
 
 
Tuesday, June 30
 
TEAM LINDSAY
 
9:35-10:25 a.m.
On-Ice Skill Development
10:45-11:35 a.m.
On-Ice Skill Development
2:05-2:45p.m.
Media Availability*
 
 
TEAM HOWE
 
12:15-1:05 p.m.
On-Ice Skill Development
1:20-2:10 p.m.
On-Ice Skill Development
 2:25-2:45 p.m.
Media Availability*
 
 
Wednesday, July 1
 
TEAM LINDSAY
 
9:30-10:20 a.m.
On-Ice Skill Development
10:35-11:25 a.m.
On-Ice Skill Development

 
 

TEAM HOWE
 

12:15-1:05 p.m.
On-Ice Skill Development

1:20-2:10 p.m.
On-Ice Skill Development

*Please note there will not be Development Camp media availability on Wednesday, July 1
 
 
 

Thursday, July 2
 

TEAM LINDSAY
 
8:00-9:20 a.m. 
On-Ice Skill Development
10:30-11:00 a.m.
Media Availability*
 
 
TEAM HOWE
 
9:35-10:55 a.m.
On-Ice Skill Development
11:00-11:30 a.m.
Media Availability*
 
 

* Media availability times are approximate and subject to change.
 

Please note that only on-ice sessions will be viewable to the media.

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