Yzerman and Draper talk 2026 NHL Entry Draft, adding to Detroit’s prospect pool and more offseason topics

Detroit’s newest and more recent draftees will now have the chance to immerse themselves within the organization even more at Development Camp, which will be held at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center from June 29 – July 2.

“What we want to do with these guys is basically give them as much information as possible,” Draper said of the annual multi-day camp. “You know, the importance of training on and off the ice. They’re going to get a full-body analysis of how they move, what they need to do and what they need to improve on. So, we’re going to get that to them and once we do that, our expectations are that they’re going to do that and have an incredible summer."

Speaking of training and preparing for the 2026-27 campaign, Yzerman was asked about the Red Wings’ recent announcement regarding their forthcoming Prospect Tournament and Training Camp.

“It’ll be a little smaller Training Camp, probably fewer bodies and fewer days simply,” Yzerman said. “Just thought it made sense and was more practical to do it at home this year. It’s something we’d revisit in the future because, obviously, going up to Traverse City was very attractive and everyone – players, the staff – looks forward to it for a lot of reasons. The facilities were great, the camaraderie was great and it’s a tremendous experience that we’ll explore in the future.”

Yzerman wrapped up Saturday afternoon’s Zoom call by addressing recent reports surrounding captain Dylan Larkin, confirming the 29-year-old forward’s agent had requested a trade on his client’s behalf following the end of Detroit’s 2025-26 season.

“My job as the manager of the Detroit Red Wings is always to do what is in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings, and I will act accordingly to that,” Yzerman said. “I cannot make any guarantees, or did not make any guarantees, that that request could or would be met.”