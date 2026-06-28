Yzerman and Draper talk 2026 NHL Entry Draft, adding to Detroit’s prospect pool and more offseason topics

“It’s a special moment, getting drafted by Detroit,” the 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward said. “Hockeytown – not every team gets that name for any reason. I played a year of hockey in Little Caesars Arena, so being back inside BELFOR (Training Center) is going to be special.”
Forward Luka Arkko (No. 175 overall) was the Red Wings’ sixth-round choice. Standing at 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, Arkko recorded 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 42 games with the Lahti Pelicans’ Under-20 team in addition to two points (one goal, one assist) across four playoff matchups in Finland’s top junior league in 2025-26. He also had eight points (six goals, two assists) in four games with the Pelicans’ Under-18 squad.
Detroit made a trade involving one of its initial two seventh-round picks, swapping the No. 207 overall selection on Saturday for a seventh-round choice in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft from the Vegas Golden Knights.
As a result, the club’s final selection in this year’s Draft was blueliner Myles Bronsan. The 6-foot, 194-pound defenseman captained Dexter Southfield (Brookline, Mass.) in 2025–26, posting 51 points (7-44) in 30 games, and also appeared in two USHL contests with the Sioux City Musketeers and two games with the U.S. NTDP Under-18 squad.
Yzerman highlighted the decision-making process that occurs during the later rounds of an NHL Entry Draft, outlining how there’s a healthy mix of strategy and communication.
“We look a little bit at our depth chart maybe closer in those later rounds, maybe who we’ve picked in the previous rounds today and last night,” Yzerman said. “And then just kind of go through and see does anybody really stand out? Who do we really want? What specific traits or skills that each prospect has do we think can help our organization or give us belief that player is a legitimate prospect? It all seems to work itself out and ultimately, we kind of make these decisions more as a group and based on the individual scouts or area scouts who they really feel excited about, who they really want from their particular area.”