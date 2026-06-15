Red Wings sign Théo Rochette to one-year, entry-level contract

Forward won silver medal with Switzerland at 2026 IIHF World Championship

THEO_2026_Signed_WEB
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed forward Théo Rochette to a one-year, entry-level contract. 

Rochette, 24, spent the 2025-26 season with Lausanne HC in Switzerland’s top professional league and ranked among the team leaders with 22 goals (1st), 21 assists (T4th), 43 points (T2nd), a plus-12 rating (4th), eight power play goals (1st), two shorthanded goals (T1st), two game-winning goals (T6th), 126 shots (2nd) and a 17.5 shooting percentage (1st) in 46 regular-season games. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound forward also recorded seven points (1-6-7) inseven postseason contests. Rochette tallied 31 points (16-15-31), a plus-eight rating and 10 penalty minutes in 38 regular-season games with Lausanne HC during the 2024-25 campaign, along with17 points (11-6-17) in 19 playoff matchups. In total, Rochette has compiled 104 points (50-54-104), a plus-24 rating and 61 penalty minutes in 131 regular-season games with Lausanne HC since 2023-24. 

Prior to turning professional, Rochette logged 317 points (115-202-317), a plus-106 rating and 104 penalty minutes in 271 regular-season games with the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League’s Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Québec Remparts from 2018-23.Rochelle captained Québec to a QMJHL championship in 2022-23, racking up 106 points (42-64-106), a plus-53 rating and 28 penalty minutes in 65 regular-season games, in addition to 21 points (4-17-21) in 18 postseason games. Rochette also led Québec to a Memorial Cup title in 2023, notching six points (3-3-6) in fourappearances. The Neuchâtel, Switzerland, native won a silver medal at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, recording six points(3-3-6) and two penalty minutes in 10 games. He has also represented Canada on the international stage, claiming a silver medal at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Additionally, Rochette played with Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, recording seven points (2-5-7) in five games. Rochette previously competed for Switzerland at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, collecting two assists in four games.

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