Shine being named Red Wings’ 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee ‘just speaks volumes of how hard he works’

32-year-old forward, also a Griffins mainstay, scored his first career NHL goal on March 8

031626-MJB-1883
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Embodying everything about what it means to never give up on a dream, Dominik Shine was named the Detroit Red Wings’ nominee for the 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy by the Detroit Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writer’s Association (PHWA) on Wednesday.

“It means a lot,” Shine told DetroitRedWings.com earlier this week. “I think it’s just more people recognizing the hard work that I’ve put in throughout my career. There’s so many players who put in a lot of time, so to get a little recognition feels good.”

The Masterton Trophy is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. One skater from each club is nominated by its respective local PHWA chapter, and the winner is selected in a poll of all 32 PHWA chapters at the end of the regular season.

“Being nominated for the Masterton Trophy, that just shows Shiner’s character, determination and no-quit attitude that he brings to the rink every single day,” Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson said. “His leadership has grown from a fourth-line player all the way to an impactful top-line player…It just speaks volumes of how hard he works and how committed he is to this organization, the community and his teammates. He’s an unbelievable leader in Grand Rapids. He teaches young guys how to do things right, but he also approaches the game in a winning mentality.”

The 32-year-old forward made his NHL debut with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 campaign and scored his first career NHL goal against the New Jersey Devils on March 8 -- becoming the fifth-oldest player in franchise history to do so. As of Friday, Shine had three goals in 17 games with Detroit this season.

A native of Pinckney, Mich., Shine played four seasons (2013-17) at Northern Michigan University before signing with Detroit’s American Hockey League affiliate as an undrafted free agent on March 14, 2017. And since 2016-17, he’s compiled 221 points (96 goals, 125 assists) in 521 regular-season contests for the Griffins.

“There’s so many players, I’ve talked about it before, who are in the American League and maybe don’t think they’re going to get their chance,” Shine said. “They either call it quits, go down another career path or do things like that. It’s just about keeping your head down and going to work.”

That reality nearly became his own, as Shine considered pursuing a career in medical sales during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign, but he stuck with it.

“Just an unbelievable human being,” Carter Mazur said. “To see his perseverance, I remember talking to him a few years ago when he was thinking about switching careers. And to look back on that and see where he is now is kind of crazy.”

Shine has evolved into the Griffins’ leader -- he was named the 19th captain in franchise history on Oct. 9 -- and a respected mentor for players like Mazur who are still learning the ropes.

“He was actually on the ice for my first career goal in Grand Rapids,” Mazur said. “He’s a guy who has been through it all. He’s been through some injuries as well, so he’s someone who is easy to talk to. I would say what I take away the most from him is just how he battles. He’s aging like fine wine, and he’s just going to get better, so it’s been a lot of fun to watch.”

Although Shine embraces a slightly different role with the Red Wings, he’s trying to maximize every opportunity to help his childhood NHL team overcome the odds and secure a 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs spot.

“I don’t have the same voice here that I do in Grand Rapids, but I know how to play hockey and how play like a team,” Shine said. “So, I think just keeping the guys positive and making sure that they’re staying focused on the task are things that I can do.”

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