Shine being named Red Wings’ 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee ‘just speaks volumes of how hard he works’

DETROIT -- Embodying everything about what it means to never give up on a dream, Dominik Shine was named the Detroit Red Wings’ nominee for the 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy by the Detroit Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writer’s Association (PHWA) on Wednesday.

“It means a lot,” Shine told DetroitRedWings.com earlier this week. “I think it’s just more people recognizing the hard work that I’ve put in throughout my career. There’s so many players who put in a lot of time, so to get a little recognition feels good.”

The Masterton Trophy is awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. One skater from each club is nominated by its respective local PHWA chapter, and the winner is selected in a poll of all 32 PHWA chapters at the end of the regular season.

“Being nominated for the Masterton Trophy, that just shows Shiner’s character, determination and no-quit attitude that he brings to the rink every single day,” Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson said. “His leadership has grown from a fourth-line player all the way to an impactful top-line player…It just speaks volumes of how hard he works and how committed he is to this organization, the community and his teammates. He’s an unbelievable leader in Grand Rapids. He teaches young guys how to do things right, but he also approaches the game in a winning mentality.”