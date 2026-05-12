Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) expanding to Detroit strengthens its ‘identity as one of the great sports cities in the world’

DETROIT – Marking the start of an exciting new chapter in a city that truly lives and breathes hockey, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E) held a special press conference on the Via Concourse at Little Caesars Arena last Wednesday morning to announce that Detroit will serve as the home for the newest expansion team.

“For a lot of young girls and women, there wasn’t a professional league to dream about,” Chris Ilitch, President and CEO of Ilitch Companies, said. “Now there is, and they’re going to have a hometown team right here in this building. We’ve always believed that sports can be a catalyst for this city, not just for fans on game nights but for real long-term growth, economic investment, community engagement, a sense of pride and momentum that carries beyond the arena. Bringing a PWHL team to Detroit is part of that same vision — it brings jobs, investment and events. The Draft at the Fox Theatre in June is a great example, and it strengthens Detroit’s identity as one of the great sports cities in the world and we are proud to be part of that. To the players who will wear the PWHL Detroit colors, we cannot wait to welcome you to Hockeytown.”

With Detroit-based Ally Financial as its inaugural partner, PWHL Detroit will begin play in the upcoming 2026-27 season, hosting home games at Little Caesars Arena and practicing at BELFOR Training Center. It was also officially announced that the Fox Theatre will host this year’s PWHL Draft on June 17.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield, who was also in attendance last Wednesday, highlighted the significance of what the PWHL’s arrival means not only for the city but also aspiring local girls hockey players.