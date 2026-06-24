2026 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Draft made for unforgettable night at Fox Theatre last Wednesday

Ben Chiarot and his daughter, Emmerson, also took the stage to help announce selection

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By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Opening its doors to talented prospects, special guests and passionate fans from across the country, the historic Fox Theatre hosted the 2026 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Draft exactly one week ago today.

"This is Hockeytown,” Ben Chiarot, who was in attendance, told DetroitRedWings.com. "The Ilitches have been unbelievable supporters of sports in this city for a long time. It’s only fitting that they’d be doing the same for the women’s hockey team."

This year’s PWHL Draft began hours before Caroline Harvey was selected first overall by the Vancouver Goldeneyes. Fans gathered throughout the afternoon at the PWHL Fan Draft Zone on Columbia Street, taking part in fun activities and photo opportunities with the Walter Cup before watching the prospects walk the Purple Carpet outside of the Fox Theatre.

On stage inside the main auditorium of the Fox Theatre, purchased by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1987, were tables for various executives and members of the coaching staffs representing each of the PWHL’s 12 teams.

In all, 72 players were taken in the six-round Draft. Among them were three Michiganders: forwards Kristen Simms (Plymouth) at No. 8 overall to the Toronto Sceptres and Elyssa Biederman (Franklin) at No. 30 overall to PWHL Hamilton, along with defender Casey Borgiel (Port Huron) at No. 22 overall to PWHL Detroit.

One of the many memorable moments of the night came when Chiarot and his six-year-old daughter, Emmerson, took the stage to announce that Biederman had been selected by PWHL Hamilton.

“It’s great to show [Emmerson] these girls that have really dedicated themselves to something,” the 35-year-old native of Hamilton, Ontario, said. “All the discipline and work that it takes to be at something like this, so it’s really cool to bring her.”

The excitement surrounding last week's event has been building for weeks, dating back to last month when the PWHL and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment officially announced the league’s expansion to Detroit. PWHL Detroit is set to begin play in the 2026-27 season, with home games at Little Caesars Arena and practices at BELFOR Training Center.

PWHL Detroit General Manager Manon Rhéaume, who spent 11 years in a key role with the Little Caesars AAA Hockey Club, added six players – four forwards, one defender and one goalie – to the new franchise’s roster. 

Netminder Andrea Brändli was PWHL Detroit's first-ever draft pick, hearing her named called in the second round (No. 15 overall).

“Because of [Rheaume], I’ve always wanted to be the second woman to play in the NHL,” Brändli said. “She’s had a lot of impact on my career, especially when I was young. And then talking to her…just being on a call, I felt welcome. It felt like the right place to me. It’s just why I’m so happy that it ended up like that.”

For more information about Ilitch Companies’ investment in the PWHL, click here.

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