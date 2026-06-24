2026 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Draft made for unforgettable night at Fox Theatre last Wednesday

DETROIT -- Opening its doors to talented prospects, special guests and passionate fans from across the country, the historic Fox Theatre hosted the 2026 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Draft exactly one week ago today.

"This is Hockeytown,” Ben Chiarot, who was in attendance, told DetroitRedWings.com. "The Ilitches have been unbelievable supporters of sports in this city for a long time. It’s only fitting that they’d be doing the same for the women’s hockey team."

This year’s PWHL Draft began hours before Caroline Harvey was selected first overall by the Vancouver Goldeneyes. Fans gathered throughout the afternoon at the PWHL Fan Draft Zone on Columbia Street, taking part in fun activities and photo opportunities with the Walter Cup before watching the prospects walk the Purple Carpet outside of the Fox Theatre.

On stage inside the main auditorium of the Fox Theatre, purchased by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1987, were tables for various executives and members of the coaching staffs representing each of the PWHL’s 12 teams.