Red Wings sign Dylan James to two-year, entry-level contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed forward Dylan James to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season. James will report to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

James, 22, recently completed his senior season at the University of North Dakota and ranked among the team leaders with 21 goals (1st), 11 assists (10th), 32 points (5th), a plus-17 rating (T3rd), six power play goals (2nd), two shorthanded goals (T1st), two game-winning goals (T5th), 98 shots (3rd) and a 21.4 shooting percentage (1st) in 40 games. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound forward helped North Dakota clinch a berth in the Frozen Four for the first time since 2016, in addition to winning a Penrose Cup title as NCHC regular-season champions. James recorded 22 points (14-8-22) and 20 penalty minutes in 38 games as a junior in 2024-25. Selected by the Red Wings in the second round (40th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, James totaled 89 points (52-37-89), a plus-28 rating and 48 penalty minutes in 154 games at North Dakota from 2022-26.

Prior to arriving at North Dakota, James played the entire 2021-22 season with the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League, earning Rookie of the Year honors after logging 61 points (28-33-61), a plus-18 rating and 39 penalty minutes in 62 regular-season games. He also recorded eight points (5-3-8) in 10 postseason matchups, helping the Musketeers earn a Clark Cup championship. The Calgary, Alta., native also spent parts of three seasons with the Okotoks Oilers in the Alberta Junior Hockey League from 2018-21, collecting 48 points (23-25-48) and 54 penalty minutes in 60 games. James was named to the AJHL South Division All-Rookie Team after notching 43 points (20-23-43) and 31 penalty minutes in 51 games with the Oilers during the 2019-20 campaign.