PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Lightning in penultimate game of 2025-26 season on Monday

TAMPA -- Finishing off their 2025-26 season with a two-game road swing through the Sunshine State, the Detroit Red Wings will first battle the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Monday night.
“We’re going to play against two real good teams in three nights on the road,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “We’re looking for a real honest effort from the players. Nobody feels good right now, but maybe we can change that a little bit by playing real well, competing real hard and going into the summer with a couple of wins.”
Puck drop between the Red Wings (41-30-9; 91 points) and Lightning (49-25-6; 104 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Detroit is 1-2-0 against Tampa Bay this season, having lost the previous two games -- a 4-1 score at Benchmark International Arena on March 12 and a 6-3 final at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 28 -- after a 2-1 overtime win on home ice way back on Oct. 17.
“The season isn’t over,” Axel Sandin-Pellikka said. “There are still two games to play, which we want to win so we can come back with a good feeling next year.”