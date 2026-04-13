PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Lightning in penultimate game of 2025-26 season on Monday

Detroit was officially eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention with a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Justin Faulk, David Perron and Emmitt Finnie each found the back of the net as the Red Wings ultimately couldn’t defend three separate one-goal leads in their final regular-season home clash.

Even though Detroit is no longer in the race, head coach Todd McLellan said there’s a lot of pride in this team and his players are going to show it this week.

“Everybody’s going to have their own drive,” McLellan said. “I can’t go in and draw it out of them. They’re going to have to have their own drive, their own commitment level to the six periods that we have to play…We have a good group of individuals. We didn’t get it done, but it doesn’t mean we can’t play.”

From a lineup perspective, McLellan confirmed that Michael Brandsegg-Nygård will be in against the Lightning. The 20-year-old forward has appeared in 12 games with the Red Wings this season, recording one assist and averaging 12:17 of ice time.

“Last time we were in Tampa, he was with us,” McLellan said of Brandsegg-Nygård, who was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday. “That’s where he got hurt and it took him out of the lineup for quite a long time. Now, he’s healthy. He’s been back down there, he’s got his game and he’ll get these two games to play. I want to see him play free, like he did at the beginning of the year.”