Postava ‘making some big saves’ for Griffins, rising to the occasion in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Carrying his late-season success into the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, goalie prospect Michal Postava was stellar in the Central Division Semifinals for the Grand Rapids Griffins and a key reason the Detroit Red Wings’ American Hockey League affiliate has advanced to the Central Division Finals.

“When I came here, I was just trying to play hockey how I know I can and be the best version of myself,” Postava told DetroitRedWings.com on Thursday morning. “I’m trying hard every day and working 100 percent…It’s been good fighting for the [Calder] Cup. I like playoff hockey, so I’m just trying to enjoy this and keep doing my best.”

Postava started all four of Grand Rapids’ postseason games against the Manitoba Moose, compiling a 3-1-0 record with a 1.25 goals-against average, .945 save percentage and one shutout. The 24-year-old finished the 2025-26 regular season -- his first in the AHL – with a 17-6-0 record, 1.71 GAA, .937 SV% and four shutouts in 25 contests.

“Every day, I’ve just tried to do my best,” Postava said. “There’s a difference from when I played my first game here to my most recent game, so it’s just been about the details and finding the best way for me. I’ve been working with [Griffins goaltending coach] Roope [Koistinen] and training on what I need to be better at.”