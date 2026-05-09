Postava ‘making some big saves’ for Griffins, rising to the occasion in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

24-year-old goalie prospect started all four games of Central Division Semifinals

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By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Carrying his late-season success into the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, goalie prospect Michal Postava was stellar in the Central Division Semifinals for the Grand Rapids Griffins and a key reason the Detroit Red Wings’ American Hockey League affiliate has advanced to the Central Division Finals.

“When I came here, I was just trying to play hockey how I know I can and be the best version of myself,” Postava told DetroitRedWings.com on Thursday morning. “I’m trying hard every day and working 100 percent…It’s been good fighting for the [Calder] Cup. I like playoff hockey, so I’m just trying to enjoy this and keep doing my best.”

Postava started all four of Grand Rapids’ postseason games against the Manitoba Moose, compiling a 3-1-0 record with a 1.25 goals-against average, .945 save percentage and one shutout. The 24-year-old finished the 2025-26 regular season -- his first in the AHL – with a 17-6-0 record, 1.71 GAA, .937 SV% and four shutouts in 25 contests.

“Every day, I’ve just tried to do my best,” Postava said. “There’s a difference from when I played my first game here to my most recent game, so it’s just been about the details and finding the best way for me. I’ve been working with [Griffins goaltending coach] Roope [Koistinen] and training on what I need to be better at.”

Postava made the jump to North America last summer, signing a two-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings after leading HC Kometa Brno to the Czech Extraliga championship in 2024-25. There, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound goalie recorded a 2.39 GAA and .921 SV% along with three shutouts in 42 regular-season games then a 1.97 GAA and .940 SV% as well as three shutouts in 17 postseason contests.

“There were some things I was doing in Europe that I needed to change here because this is a different league, so there are some little details that I need to keep working on,” Postava said. “I’m trying my best.”

A competitive fire burns inside the soft-spoken Postava, whose calmness in the crease has helped the Griffins get to their game these playoffs – an ideal combination.

“For him, early on this year, his athleticism was showing through,” Grand Rapids head coach Dan Watson said of Postava. “A very aggressive goaltender, but I think there were moments in time when he lost the net a little bit or was over aggressive. Now, with that aggression, competitiveness and athleticism, he looks calmer. He’s making some big saves for us because he’s in the right spots. His hockey IQ -- he reads the play as it’s developing and happening. I think that’s one of his strong points as well.”

Alongside Sebastian Cossa and Trey Augustine, Postava has welcomed the daily competition in the crease this spring. He believes that type of environment only makes him and his fellow goalies better.

“Everyone is trying to do their best,” Postava said. “It’s hard because only one guy can be in the net, but we’re all good friends and we know how tough it is. Competing for this opportunity has been a good challenge for me.”

That development track already includes a brief taste of the NHL, as Postava dressed as backup to netminder John Gibson in Detroit’s 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at Key Bank Center on March 27.

“It’s the biggest motivation, to see guys at the top level,” Postava said. “I’d be so happy to be there. Seeing the guys and how everything works there, that just motivates me to work harder and to do my thing.”

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