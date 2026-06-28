Red Wings release 2026 Development Camp roster

Twenty-seven recent draft picks on roster, including seven from 2026 draft

DET-dev-camp-roster

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced the roster for their 2026 Development Camp, which will be held at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena starting Monday, June 29 to Thursday, July 2. The camp roster currently consists of 20 forwards, 11 defensemen and six goaltenders.

All seven players the Red Wings selected at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., will be in attendance for Development Camp: forwards Luka Arkko, Beckham Edwards, J.P. Hurlbert, Adam Levac and Victor Plante, defenseman Myles Brosnan, and goaltender Michal Orsulak. Additionally, all eight of the team’s selections from the 2025 NHL Entry Draft are slated to attend, along with five players from the 2024 Draft, five from 2023 and two from 2022.

The Red Wings’ first-round pick from the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, J.P. Hurlbert (23rd overall), will attend Development Camp. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward spent the 2025-26 season with the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers and ranked among the team leaders with 42 goals (1st), 55 assists (1st), 97 points (1st), a plus-13 rating (T2nd), 45 penalty minutes (3rd), nine power play goals (T2nd), 30 power play points (1st), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), four game-winning goals (T3rd) and 294 shots (1st) in 68 regular-season games. Additionally, Hurlbert recorded three points (1-2-3) and six penalty minutes in four postseason contests with the Blazers. Hurlbert was named the recipient of the 2025-26 Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year after leading all first-year players in goals and points. He was also selected to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team. Hurlbert is committed to the University of Michigan for the 2026-27 campaign.

Detroit’s first-round selection from the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Carter Bear (13th overall), is expected to return to Development Camp. The 6-foot, 186-pound forward spent the 2025-26 season with the WHL’s Everett Silvertips and placed among the team leaders with 36 goals (1st), 41 assists (T4th), 77 points (2nd), a plus-45 rating (5th), 56 penalty minutes (5th), 16 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (2nd), one shorthanded goal (T1st), seven game-winning goals (T1st) and 207 shots (3rd) in 53 regular-season games. Bear earned a place on the WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team for the second-consecutive season. He also recorded 22 points (7-15-22) and 24 penalty minutes in 18 postseason games, helping the Silvertips win their first Ed Chynoweth Cup in franchise history. On the international stage, Bear won a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, appearing in two games.

Other prospects slated to attend include Victor Plante (47th overall in 2026), who has spent the last two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich.; Max Plante (47th overall in 2024), who was named the recipient of the 2026 Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the top NCAA men’s ice hockey player after recording 52 points (25-27-52) in 40 games during his sophomore season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCHC); and Rudy Guimond (169th overall in 2023), who earned Goaltender of the Year honors after posting a 40-7-3 record with a 2.27 goals-against average, a 0.922 save percentage and three shutouts in 50 appearances with Moncton (QMJHL).

A complete development camp roster can be found below.

2026 DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE

The 2026 Development Camp will be split into two teams – Team Howe and Team Lindsay – and will feature daily on-ice instruction and skill development from a team of coaches, led by the Red Wings player development staff. Attendees will also take part in NHL-level off-ice workouts and attend presentations designed to help players transition to professional hockey, while experiencing the state-of-the-art player amenities offered at Little Caesars Arena and receiving feedback from Red Wings coaches and management.

2026 DETROIT RED WINGS DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER

FORWARDS (20)

 

 
 
Player 
Position
2025-26 Team
Acquired
Brennan Ali
C
Notre Dame (B10) 
2022 7th Rd. (212th overall)
Luka Arkko
LW
Pelicans Jr. (Fin-Jr.)   
2026 6th Rd. (175th overall)   
Austin Baker
LW
Michigan State (B10)  
2024 7th Rd. (203rd overall)
Carter Bear     
LW
Everett (WHL) 
2025 1st Rd. (13th overall)
Michael Dec
RW
Owen Sound / Erie (OHL)
Free Agent Invite
Noah Dower Nilsson
LW
Frölunda HC (SHL)     
2023 3rd Rd. (73rd overall)
Beckham Edwards
C
Sarnia (OHL)  
2026 5th Rd. (143rd overall)
Charlie Forslund
LW
Almtuna IS (Swe-1)
2024 6th Rd. (176th overall)
Eddie Genborg*
RW
Timrå IK (SHL) / Grand Rapids (AHL)
2025 2nd Rd. (44th overall)
J.P. Hurlbert    
LW
Kamloops (WHL)
2026 1st Rd. (23rd overall)
Jesse Kiiskinen
RW
HPK (Liiga) / Grand Rapids (AHL)
Trade with NSH, 6/25/24
Adam Levac    
C
Peterborough (OHL)   
2026 4th Rd. (108th overall)
Owen Mehlenbacher  
C
Massachusetts (H-East)         
2022 7th Rd. (201st overall)
Max Plante      
LW
Minnesota-Duluth (NCHC)
2024 2nd Rd. (47th overall)
Victor Plante
LW
USA U-18 (NTDP)      
2026 2nd Rd. (47th overall)
Grayden Robertson-Palmer
C
Moncton (QMJHL)      
2025 7th Rd. (204th overall)
Brent Solomon
RW
Sioux Falls (USHL)     
2025 4th Rd. (109th overall)
Michal Svrcek 
LW
Brynäs IF (SHL) / Västerås IK (Swe-1)
2025 4th Rd. (119th overall)
Yegor Vinogradov
C
Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)
Free Agent Invite
Salvatore Viviano
C
Waterloo (USHL)
Free Agent Invite

 

DEFENSEMEN (11)
 
 
 
Player 
Position
2025-26 Team
Acquired
Myles Brosnan
D
Dexter Southfield School (USHS-MA)
2026 7th Rd. (196th overall)
Yaroslav Busygin
D
Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg (KHL)      
Free Agent Invite
Justice Christensen
D
Prince Albert (WHL)   
Signed by Griffins, 4/9/26
Cade Christenson
D
Penn State (B10)
Free Agent Invite
Brady Cleveland
D
Minnesota-Duluth (NCHC)
2023 2nd Rd. (47th overall)
Larry Keenan  
D
Massachusetts (H-East)
2023 4th Rd. (117th overall)
Will Murphy*   
D
Cape Breton (QMJHL)
2025 6th Rd. (172nd overall)
Jack Phelan    
D
Wisconsin (B10)
2023 5th Rd. (137th overall)
Fisher Scott
D
Colorado College (NCHC)
2024 7th Rd. (208th overall)
Nikita Tyurin    
D
Spartak Moscow (KHL)
2025 5th Rd. (140th overall)
John Whipple  
D
Minnesota (B10)
2024 5th Rd. (144th overall)

GOALTENDERS (6)

 
 
 
Player 
Position
2025-26 Team
Acquired
Albin Boija
G
Maine (H-East)
Free Agent Invite
Rudy Guimond
G
Moncton (QMJHL)
2023 6th Rd. (169th overall)
Will Keane
G
Muskegon (USHL)
Free Agent Invite
Semyon Konopsky
G
Loko-76 Yaroslavl (MHL)
Free Agent Invite
Michal Orsulak
G
Prince Albert (WHL)
2026 3rd Rd. (79th overall)
Michal Pradel  
G
Tri-City (USHL)
2025 3rd Rd. (75th overall)

\*Injured and will not participate in on-ice sessions at Development Camp

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