Red Wings release 2026 Development Camp roster

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced the roster for their 2026 Development Camp, which will be held at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena starting Monday, June 29 to Thursday, July 2. The camp roster currently consists of 20 forwards, 11 defensemen and six goaltenders.

All seven players the Red Wings selected at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., will be in attendance for Development Camp: forwards Luka Arkko, Beckham Edwards, J.P. Hurlbert, Adam Levac and Victor Plante, defenseman Myles Brosnan, and goaltender Michal Orsulak. Additionally, all eight of the team’s selections from the 2025 NHL Entry Draft are slated to attend, along with five players from the 2024 Draft, five from 2023 and two from 2022.

The Red Wings’ first-round pick from the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, J.P. Hurlbert (23rd overall), will attend Development Camp. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward spent the 2025-26 season with the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers and ranked among the team leaders with 42 goals (1st), 55 assists (1st), 97 points (1st), a plus-13 rating (T2nd), 45 penalty minutes (3rd), nine power play goals (T2nd), 30 power play points (1st), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), four game-winning goals (T3rd) and 294 shots (1st) in 68 regular-season games. Additionally, Hurlbert recorded three points (1-2-3) and six penalty minutes in four postseason contests with the Blazers. Hurlbert was named the recipient of the 2025-26 Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year after leading all first-year players in goals and points. He was also selected to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team. Hurlbert is committed to the University of Michigan for the 2026-27 campaign.

Detroit’s first-round selection from the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Carter Bear (13th overall), is expected to return to Development Camp. The 6-foot, 186-pound forward spent the 2025-26 season with the WHL’s Everett Silvertips and placed among the team leaders with 36 goals (1st), 41 assists (T4th), 77 points (2nd), a plus-45 rating (5th), 56 penalty minutes (5th), 16 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (2nd), one shorthanded goal (T1st), seven game-winning goals (T1st) and 207 shots (3rd) in 53 regular-season games. Bear earned a place on the WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team for the second-consecutive season. He also recorded 22 points (7-15-22) and 24 penalty minutes in 18 postseason games, helping the Silvertips win their first Ed Chynoweth Cup in franchise history. On the international stage, Bear won a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, appearing in two games.

Other prospects slated to attend include Victor Plante (47th overall in 2026), who has spent the last two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich.; Max Plante (47th overall in 2024), who was named the recipient of the 2026 Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the top NCAA men’s ice hockey player after recording 52 points (25-27-52) in 40 games during his sophomore season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCHC); and Rudy Guimond (169th overall in 2023), who earned Goaltender of the Year honors after posting a 40-7-3 record with a 2.27 goals-against average, a 0.922 save percentage and three shutouts in 50 appearances with Moncton (QMJHL).

A complete development camp roster can be found below.