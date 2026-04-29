‘When my name was called, it was just super special’: Plante’s sophomore campaign at Minnesota Duluth culminates in 2026 Hobey Baker Award

Detroit’s No. 47 overall pick in 2024 NHL Entry Draft excited for next season and beyond

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By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- A stellar sophomore campaign at the University of Minnesota Duluth by Max Plante was punctuated with an exclamation mark when the Detroit Red Wings forward prospect won the 2026 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, which is presented annually to the top NCAA men’s ice hockey player, on April 10.

“Coming into the year, that was something that obviously could happen, but I didn’t even think about it,” Plante recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I was just focused on getting UMD and our team back to where we wanted to be. Then throughout the year, that kind of talk started happening more and as my brother and I started doing well on that line together…When my name was called, it was just super special. Going up there and seeing my mom and dad, knowing how much it meant to them too, that was also really special.”

Plante, who turned 20 in February, finished with 52 points -- the most by a Bulldog since 2011-12 -- on 25 goals and 27 assists in 40 contests this season, ranking third nationally in points and tied for second in goals. Additionally, the Hermantown, Minn., native posted a +19 plus/minus rating while averaging 21:50 of ice time per game.

“Obviously, one thing I feel that seemed to have really clicked this year was goal scoring,” Plante said. “So, I’d say that, especially my ability to score on the power play. That was a big thing because I’ve never really considered myself as a goal scorer, so that’s probably the biggest change I had this year.”

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward also collected NCHC Player of the Year and Forward of the Year honors, stood as the lone unanimous selection to the All-NCHC First Team, earned a place on the NCHC Frozen Faceoff All-Tournament Team and was named a CCM/AHCA Hockey West First Team All-American.

“Obviously, our team didn’t have as good of a year last year so that was also a big focus for me,” Plante said. “I asked myself, ‘How can I be more of a leader coming off my freshman year?’ I thought I had a great year last year, but my injury stopped me from kind of putting my name out there amongst other great players. I didn’t have a full offseason either because I had two surgeries and then I messed up my shoulder, so that was all about just trying to get healthy and where I was during the end of my freshman year. Coming into the year, honestly, I just wanted to play.”

His family’s unwavering support has helped him get to this point, Plante said.

“The people that are around you, those are the kind of people that push you to be better,” Plante said. “If you surround yourself with the right people, good things happen. I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve grown up in a big hockey town and in a big hockey family. There have been so many different outlets that I can go to for little tips and stuff.”

Plante’s father, Derek, was a Hobey Baker top-10 finalist at UMD in 1992–93, played eight seasons in the NHL from 1993–2001 and now works as a professional scout with the Ottawa Senators. His mother, Kristi, starred in both softball and basketball at UMD and, like Derek, is a member of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

And with his older brother, Zam, already on the UMD roster and their younger brother, Victor, committed to join the Bulldogs this fall, the three hockey-loving brothers are set to share the ice at AMSOIL Arena in 2026–27.

“The situation I’m in is kind of a different situation than most guys have,” Plante explained of his decision to return to UMD for his junior campaign. “After winning the Hobey Baker and having a good year in college, I feel like I’m ready for the next step if not more than ready. But I feel like it’s one year of my life that I’ll never be able to get back – to play with two of my brothers for the team I grew up idolizing and wanted to win for. It’s something I teeter tottered back and forth with for a long time, and I felt in my heart that’s what I really wanted to do.”

Right now, though, Plante is focused on finishing his spring semester and getting through final exams before fully shifting into his offseason training. 

“I had a little drought in the middle of the season where I realized things like finishing plays, protecting the puck, knowing I’m in control of the game are what I need to work on,” Plante said of what areas of his game he wants to improve upon this summer. “I feel like my coaches emphasized that too. I want to put my stamp on every single game. Then in the D-zone, I feel I’m competitive and have a good stick but if I can be in the right spot every single time…that’s only growth from there. The classic answer is being stronger and faster, obviously, but that’s really it. The best players are all very smart and can play at that level because they are those things.”

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