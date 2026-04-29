‘When my name was called, it was just super special’: Plante’s sophomore campaign at Minnesota Duluth culminates in 2026 Hobey Baker Award

DETROIT -- A stellar sophomore campaign at the University of Minnesota Duluth by Max Plante was punctuated with an exclamation mark when the Detroit Red Wings forward prospect won the 2026 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, which is presented annually to the top NCAA men’s ice hockey player, on April 10.

“Coming into the year, that was something that obviously could happen, but I didn’t even think about it,” Plante recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I was just focused on getting UMD and our team back to where we wanted to be. Then throughout the year, that kind of talk started happening more and as my brother and I started doing well on that line together…When my name was called, it was just super special. Going up there and seeing my mom and dad, knowing how much it meant to them too, that was also really special.”

Plante, who turned 20 in February, finished with 52 points -- the most by a Bulldog since 2011-12 -- on 25 goals and 27 assists in 40 contests this season, ranking third nationally in points and tied for second in goals. Additionally, the Hermantown, Minn., native posted a +19 plus/minus rating while averaging 21:50 of ice time per game.

“Obviously, one thing I feel that seemed to have really clicked this year was goal scoring,” Plante said. “So, I’d say that, especially my ability to score on the power play. That was a big thing because I’ve never really considered myself as a goal scorer, so that’s probably the biggest change I had this year.”