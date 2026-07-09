Emmitt Finnie named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings forward Emmitt Finnie has been named the 2025-26 Red Wings Rookie of the Year by the Detroit Sports Media (DSM).

Finnie skated in all 82 games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season and ranked among the team leaders with 13 goals (6th), 17 assists (T7th), 30 points (8th), four power play goals (5th), eight power play points (T7th), one game-winning goal (T9th), 120 shots (7th) and 131 hits (3rd). Selected by Detroit in the seventh round (201st overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Finnie became the third player chosen by the Red Wings in the seventh round or later to record at least 30 points in his rookie season, joining Henrik Zetterberg in 2002-03 (22-22-44 in 79 GP) and Vladimir Konstantinov in 1991-92 (8-26-34 in 79 GP). Finnie recorded his first career NHL point with an assist on Oct. 11 vs. Toronto. He also scored his first two career NHL goals and added an assist on Oct. 19 vs. Edmonton.

A native of Lethbridge, Alta., Finnie made his professional debut with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, recording five points (1-4-5) in 13 games over parts of two seasons from 2023-25. Finnie also compiled 184 points (65-119-184) and 68 penalty minutes in 229 games with the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers from 2021-25, serving as team captain during his final season with the club. On the international stage, Finnie represented Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, notching two points (1-1-2) and a plus-one rating in six appearances.

The DSM Red Wings Rookie of the Year Award dates back to the 1948-49 NHL season. Previous recipients of the award include Hockey Hall of Fame forwards Pavel Datsyuk and Marcel Dionne, and four Calder Memorial Trophy winners: Moritz Seider, Roger Crozier, Glenn Hall and Terry Sawchuk.