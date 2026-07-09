Emmitt Finnie named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

2023 Seventh-round pick recorded 30 points in 82 games with Detroit in 2025-26

DET-Finnie
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings forward Emmitt Finnie has been named the 2025-26 Red Wings Rookie of the Year by the Detroit Sports Media (DSM).

Finnie skated in all 82 games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season and ranked among the team leaders with 13 goals (6th), 17 assists (T7th), 30 points (8th), four power play goals (5th), eight power play points (T7th), one game-winning goal (T9th), 120 shots (7th) and 131 hits (3rd). Selected by Detroit in the seventh round (201st overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Finnie became the third player chosen by the Red Wings in the seventh round or later to record at least 30 points in his rookie season, joining Henrik Zetterberg in 2002-03 (22-22-44 in 79 GP) and Vladimir Konstantinov in 1991-92 (8-26-34 in 79 GP). Finnie recorded his first career NHL point with an assist on Oct. 11 vs. Toronto. He also scored his first two career NHL goals and added an assist on Oct. 19 vs. Edmonton.

A native of Lethbridge, Alta., Finnie made his professional debut with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, recording five points (1-4-5) in 13 games over parts of two seasons from 2023-25. Finnie also compiled 184 points (65-119-184) and 68 penalty minutes in 229 games with the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers from 2021-25, serving as team captain during his final season with the club. On the international stage, Finnie represented Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, notching two points (1-1-2) and a plus-one rating in six appearances.

The DSM Red Wings Rookie of the Year Award dates back to the 1948-49 NHL season. Previous recipients of the award include Hockey Hall of Fame forwards Pavel Datsyuk and Marcel Dionne, and four Calder Memorial Trophy winners: Moritz Seider, Roger Crozier, Glenn Hall and Terry Sawchuk.

Previous DSM Red Wings Rookie of the Year Award Winners

2025-26 - Emmitt Finnie 
2004-05 - None awarded
1967-68 - Gary Jarrett/Roy Edwards
2024-25 - Marco Kasper 
2003-04 - Niklas Kronwall
1966-67 - None awarded
2023-24 - None awarded
2002-03 - Henrik Zetterberg
1965-66 - Bert Marshall
2022-23 - Jonatan Berggren
2001-02 - Pavel Datsyuk
1964-65 - Roger Crozier
2021-22 - Moritz Seider
2000-01 - None awarded
1963-64 - Pit Martin
2019-21 - None awarded
1999-00 - Jiri Fischer
1962-63 - Doug Barkley
2018-19 - Filip Hronek   
1982-98 - None awarded
1961-62 - Bruce MacGregor
2017-18 - Martin Frk
1980-81 - John Barrett
1960-61 - Hank Bassen
2016-17 - Anthony Mantha
1979-80 - Mike Foligno
1959-60 - Murray Oliver 
2015-16 - Dylan Larkin  
1978-79 - Willie Huber
1958-59 - Len Lunde
2014-15 - Petr Mrazek
1977-78 - Dale McCourt
1957-58 - Don Poile
2013-14 - Danny DeKeyser
1976-77 - Jim Nahrgang 
1956-57 - Billy Dea
2012-13 - Gustav Nyquist
1975-76 - Michel Bergeron
1955-56 - Glenn Hall
2011-12 - Cory Emmerton
1974-75 - Bill Lochead
1954-55 - None awarded
2010-11 - Jakub Kindl    
1973-74 - Bill Hogaboam
1953-54 - Bill Dineen
2009-10 - Jimmy Howard
1972-73 - Henry Boucha
1952-53 - Marcel Bonin
2008-09 - Jonathan Ericsson
1971-72 - Marcel Dionne
1951-52 - Glen Skov
2007-08 - Derek Meech 
1970-71 - Tom Webster 
1950-51 - Terry Sawchuk
2006-07 - Jiri Hudler
1969-70 - Al Karlander
1949-50 - Steve Black
2005-06 - Johan Franzen
1968-69 - Paul Popiel    
1948-49 - Max McNab

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