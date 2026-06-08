2025-26 campaign helped Danielson learn more about himself, what it takes to succeed in the NHL

DETROIT -- Looking ahead to this fall after a lower-body injury sustained on Feb. 18 ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, Nate Danielson has gained valuable perspective on how to handle unfamiliar adversity and is focused on using that experience as motivation for continued improvement.

“Never really been injured like this before, so I think just mentally, it was the hardest to be able to come to the rink every day and not be able to go on the ice and be with the guys, which is hard,” Danielson said in his end-of-season media session on May 23. “It sucked, but obviously you learn from it, and it makes you stronger.”

In 28 games with the Detroit Red Wings, the 21-year-old forward recorded seven points (two goals, five assists). He also totaled 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 18 contests with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

“It was a special group we had [in Grand Rapids],” Danielson said. “It’s really fun to be around everyone. Pretty special what we were able to do there. I think everyone’s proud of the things we were able to do, so lots to remember and positives to take from it.”