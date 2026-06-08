2025-26 campaign helped Danielson learn more about himself, what it takes to succeed in the NHL

21-year-old forward had seven points in 28 games with Detroit, 15 points in 18 contests with Grand Rapids before sustaining lower-body injury

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By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Looking ahead to this fall after a lower-body injury sustained on Feb. 18 ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, Nate Danielson has gained valuable perspective on how to handle unfamiliar adversity and is focused on using that experience as motivation for continued improvement.

“Never really been injured like this before, so I think just mentally, it was the hardest to be able to come to the rink every day and not be able to go on the ice and be with the guys, which is hard,” Danielson said in his end-of-season media session on May 23. “It sucked, but obviously you learn from it, and it makes you stronger.”

In 28 games with the Detroit Red Wings, the 21-year-old forward recorded seven points (two goals, five assists). He also totaled 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 18 contests with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

“It was a special group we had [in Grand Rapids],” Danielson said. “It’s really fun to be around everyone. Pretty special what we were able to do there. I think everyone’s proud of the things we were able to do, so lots to remember and positives to take from it.”

Danielson, the No. 9 overall pick by Detroit in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, was able to enjoy several lifelong hockey memories when he was on the ice this season. The Edmonton native made his NHL debut on Nov. 9 then scored his first career NHL goal and added an assist just 11 days later.

“That was really fun,” Danielson said of being with the Red Wings. “Great experience and something I’ve obviously dreamed about since I was young, so I think it’s a great experience going into next year. Kind of getting that whole first whole hurrah there off my back, and now I just got to go and play.”

Danielson took several valuable lessons from his first extended stay in the NHL.

“You get that experience, and you know how good everyone is and how fast and strong everyone is,” the young forward said. “I think it helps going into the offseason, knowing the level you got to be at.”

With a defined set of strengths to build on – what Danielson called the “two biggest things” that will help him “play at that level,” his skating and hockey IQ – the former first-round pick has his sights set on translating that growth in Training Camp.  

“That’s the goal,” Danielson said. “Head into the offseason, get healthy and try to make the team there.”

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