Forsberg, Ullmark and Larkin Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week presented by GEICO

NEW YORK (April 13, 2026) – Los Angeles Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg, Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending April 12.

THIRD STAR – DYLAN LARKIN, C, DETROIT RED WINGS

Larkin paced the NHL with 4-4—8 in three games to propel the Red Wings (41-30-9, 91 points) to a 1-1-1 week. He tallied 1-1—2 in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets April 7. Larkin then registered 3-1—4, including his third career hat trick and ninth game-winning goal of the season (tied for third in the League), in a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers April 9. He added two assists in a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils April 11. The 29-year-old Larkin sits third on Detroit with 34-33—67 through 73 total contests this season; his 34 goals are a career high, one ahead of the 33 he scored in 2023-24 (68 GP).