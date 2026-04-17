Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract extension

Forward was named to 2025-26 AHL second all-star team

DET-Leonard
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed forward John Leonard to a one-year contract extension with an average annual value of $850,000.

Leonard, 27, recorded four points (2-2-4) in 11 games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward has also skated in 46 games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins this season and ranks among the team leaders with 32 goals (1st), 21 assists (T4th), 53 points (1st), five power play goals (T3rd), five shorthanded goals (1st), eight game-winning goals (T1st), 160 shots (1st) and a 20.0 shooting percentage (T2nd). Leonard earned a place on the 2025-26 AHL Second All-Star Team, marking his second-consecutive Second Team selection. Leonard spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, logging 61 points (36-25-61), a plus-21 rating and 22 penalty minutes in 72 regular-season games, representing the club at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic. Leonard also tallied 14 points (8-6-14) and 18 penalty minutes in 18 postseason contests, helping the Checkers reach the 2025 Calder Cup Finals. Originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round (182nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Leonard has registered 21 points (8-13-21) and four penalty minutes in 81 regular-season games with the Sharks, Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes and Red Wings since 2020-21. Leonard has also compiled 224 points (115-109-224) and 78 penalty minutes in 295 AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda, Milwaukee Admirals, Tucson Roadrunners, Checkers and Griffins. He is the older brother of Ryan Leonard, who was selected by the Washington Capitals in the first round (8th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

A native of Westwood, N.J., Leonard played three seasons at the University of Massachusetts prior to turning professional, recording 105 points (56-49-105), a plus-30 rating and 42 penalty minutes in 106 games from 2017-20. Leonard was a First Team All-American and a Hockey East First-Team All-Star after leading the NCAA with 27 goals in 33 games as a junior in 2019-20. He was also a Hockey East Second-Team All-Star after helping the Minutemen win a Hockey East regular-season championship as a sophomore in 2018-19. Leonard spent two seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League from 2015-17, logging 43 points (24-19-43), a plus-four rating and 30 penalty minutes in 106 games. Additionally, Leonard played three seasons at Springfield (Mass.) Cathedral High from 2012-15, totaling 151 points (91-60-151) in 72 games. On the international stage, Leonard represented Team USA at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, finishing with two points (1-1-2) in four games.

News Feed

Red Wings assign four to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings drop 2025-26 season finale on the road to Panthers, 8-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude 2025-26 season at Panthers on Wednesday

RECAP: Kane hits 1,400 career NHL points in Detroit’s 4-3 overtime loss in Tampa Bay

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Lightning in penultimate game of 2025-26 season on Monday

Forsberg, Ullmark and Larkin Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week presented by GEICO

RECAP: 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs out of reach for Red Wings after 5-3 loss to Devils

Red Wings sign Dylan James to two-year, entry-level contract

Red Wings assign Michal Postava to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Still in the Wild-Card race, Red Wings host Devils for Eras Night: People of Hockeytown on Saturday

Shine being named Red Wings’ 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee ‘just speaks volumes of how hard he works’

Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings reassign Jesse Kiiskinen to Grand Rapids from HPK

RECAP: Seider, Larkin power Red Wings to big 6-3 victory over Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue final regular-season homestand with huge Eastern Conference showdown versus Flyers on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings collect an important point, but handed another tough ending in 4-3 shootout loss to Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Wild-Card implications at forefront for Red Wings, Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit’s third-period comeback bid falls short in 5-4 loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Wild to Little Caesars Arena for Easter Sunday matinee

Red Wings sign Noah Dower-Nilsson to three-year, entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings close three-game road trek, open weekend back-to-back set with 4-1 loss to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Rangers meet at Madison Square Garden for Saturday matinee

Red Wings recall Axel Sandin-Pellikka from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings rise to occasion, emerge from ‘tough road game’ with 4-2 win over Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Flyers for crucial Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday

‘Truly a dream come true’: Augustine agrees to three-year, entry-level deal with Red Wings

PREVIEW: Red Wings take their playoff push on the road, begin three-game swing Tuesday versus Penguins

Red Wings sign Trey Augustine to three-year, entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings can’t rally from first-period deficit, absorb 5-1 loss in Pittsburgh

Amid tight Wild-Card race and ahead of pivotal three-game road trip, Red Wings focused on taking things ‘a day at a time’

RECAP: Late push not enough in second half of back-to-back set as Red Wings fall to Flyers, 5-3

Red Wings assign Michal Postava to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Both in Eastern Conference’s Wild-Card race, Red Wings set to host Flyers on Saturday

Red Wings recall Carter Mazur from Grand Rapids

RECAP: ‘A great start’ helps Red Wings cool off Atlantic Division-leading Sabres, 5-2

PREVIEW: Detroit opens important late-season back-to-back set in Buffalo on Friday

Bernard-Docker ‘really excited’ to finalize new two-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to two-year contract extension

RECAP: Red Wings finish four-game homestand with 3-2 loss to Senators

PREVIEW: Larkin a game-time decision as Detroit ends four-game homestand with key Atlantic Division clash versus Ottawa on Tuesday

Red Wings assign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to Grand Rapids

‘You control your own destiny’: Red Wings not backing down from challenges, intensity during push for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs berth

Red Wings assign Axel Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings get their looks, but can't capitalize on enough of them in 4-2 loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Big playoff implications in play when Red Wings host Bruins on Saturday

‘A great initiative to raise awareness’: Larkin talks supporting World Down Syndrome Day through player-designed sock collection made possible by NHL, NHLPA and For Bare Feet

RECAP: Red Wings’ 3-1 win against Canadiens ‘a pretty cool game to be a part of’

PREVIEW: Detroit entertains Montreal for Women’s History Celebration on Thursday