Grand Rapids’ 2026 Calder Cup Playoff run helping Sandin-Pellikka’s development

21-year-old defenseman and Griffins set for Central Division Finals

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By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. -- From making his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings way back in October to now helping the Grand Rapids Griffins chase a Calder Cup championship this spring, Axel Sandin-Pellikka continues to relish every formative experience his 2025-26 campaign has offered.

“I’ve learned a lot this season,” Sandin-Pellikka recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “Obviously, it also helps playing against some of the best players in the world and getting experience from some of the veteran guys in Detroit. I just felt like I’ve gotten stronger. My mind has shifted more to American hockey instead of Swedish hockey now, so I feel like I’m growing. It helps a lot, coming to Grand Rapids, for a playoff run too.”

In his first full campaign in North America, Sandin-Pellikka recorded 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 68 regular-season games with Detroit along with three points (two goals, one assist) in six regular-season contests with Grand Rapids.

Among NHL rookie blueliners, Sandin-Pellikka’s seven goals were third-most behind Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders (23) and Alexander Nikishin of the Carolina Hurricanes (11) while his 21 points were tied for fifth-most behind Schaefer (59), Nikishin (33), Zeev Buium of the Vancouver Canucks (26) and Artyom Levshunov of the Chicago Blackhawks (24).

Still, the former first-round pick (No. 17 overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft knows that strengthening the offensive part of his game is only part of the formula for consistent success.

“I want to get better with the puck, move more, get stronger in the defensive zone and be smarter in the defensive zone,” the 21-year-old said. “I just want to be better everywhere. I know I’m not the biggest guy, so obviously just getting stronger and smarter.”

Griffins head coach Dan Watson sees a more refined Sandin-Pellikka than when the young Swede first arrived in Grand Rapids last April, with plenty of room for growth.

“When he came here last year, there were some puck management issues but that’s natural,” Watson said of Sandin-Pellikka. “He’s fixed a lot of that. He’s a guy who sees the ice and has good vision, so the next step for him is going to be his defensive game. He’s going to need to kill plays, stall pucks with his feet or his stick. Once he learns to do that consistently…He’s already an NHL player, so we’re fortunate to have him. He’s going to gain a lot going through these pressure-type situations. He’ll grow his mental and physical game as well as compete and intensity level.”

Sandin-Pellikka and the Griffins are set to take on the Chicago Wolves in the Central Division Finals, with Game 1 in the best-of-five series scheduled for Thursday night at Van Andel Arena.

“It’s an unbelievable group here in Grand Rapids,” said Sandin-Pellikka, who has one goal through four 2026 Calder Cup Playoff games. “We have a lot of fun both off and on the ice. This is a great team… When we play as a team, we’re very good.”

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