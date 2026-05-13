Grand Rapids’ 2026 Calder Cup Playoff run helping Sandin-Pellikka’s development

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. -- From making his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings way back in October to now helping the Grand Rapids Griffins chase a Calder Cup championship this spring, Axel Sandin-Pellikka continues to relish every formative experience his 2025-26 campaign has offered.

“I’ve learned a lot this season,” Sandin-Pellikka recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “Obviously, it also helps playing against some of the best players in the world and getting experience from some of the veteran guys in Detroit. I just felt like I’ve gotten stronger. My mind has shifted more to American hockey instead of Swedish hockey now, so I feel like I’m growing. It helps a lot, coming to Grand Rapids, for a playoff run too.”

In his first full campaign in North America, Sandin-Pellikka recorded 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 68 regular-season games with Detroit along with three points (two goals, one assist) in six regular-season contests with Grand Rapids.