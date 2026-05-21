Shine giving Griffins key leadership during 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Ahead of Thursday night's Game 4, 33-year-old had one assist in seven postseason contests

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By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Appreciating what’s been a 2025-26 season filled with special individual moments, Grand Rapids Griffins captain Dominik Shine remains grateful for the chance to continue realizing his childhood dream.

“It’s been amazing,” Shine recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I just feel really blessed to have had the opportunity to play in Detroit, and I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys here.”

In 18 regular-season contests with the Detroit Red Wings, with whom he signed a two-year, two-way contract extension on Jan. 10, Shine scored three goals. The Pinckney, Mich., native also appeared in 40 regular-games with the Griffins, recording 39 points (21 goals, 18 assists) and earning his first career AHL All-Star Classic selection in February.

The 33-year-old forward is one of the most trusted voices in Grand Rapids’ dressing room and his leadership role has grown vastly over the years. Who Shine has become as a player – he ranks among the Griffins’ all-time leaders in several statistical categories -- is also a credit to those who guided him along the way.

“I’ve played and still play with so many good leaders, and I’ve learned a lot of little things from those guys,” Shine said. “You got Lash, Matt Ford and a bunch of captains who have been here in the past. I feel like, as you get older, the younger guys just look up to you a little bit. You try to do the right thing on and off the ice.”

Shine’s words definitely carry weight in Grand Rapids’ dressing room, though the forward pointed to head coach Dan Watson for establishing an environment that keeps everyone engaged and committed to the task at hand.

“I think it all starts with him,” Shine said of Watson. “He really gets the guys bought in and wanting to be here. You come into the locker room every day, you got a smile on your face and you enjoy being here. I think it really starts with having that, which bleeds down to us on the ice. As long as we’re playing our game the right way and following the systems, man, we can do some damage.”

That’s exactly what Shine and Grand Rapids are determined to do against the Chicago Wolves in Game 4 of the Central Division Finals, which is set for Thursday night at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. The Griffins currently trail 2-1 in the best-of-five series.

“This is a hard time of year to play hard hockey,” Shine said. “Maybe some years, guys might’ve dipped their toes in the water a little bit. But this year, everyone seems to be diving in and ready to go.”

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