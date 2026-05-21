Shine giving Griffins key leadership during 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Appreciating what’s been a 2025-26 season filled with special individual moments, Grand Rapids Griffins captain Dominik Shine remains grateful for the chance to continue realizing his childhood dream.

“It’s been amazing,” Shine recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I just feel really blessed to have had the opportunity to play in Detroit, and I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys here.”

In 18 regular-season contests with the Detroit Red Wings, with whom he signed a two-year, two-way contract extension on Jan. 10, Shine scored three goals. The Pinckney, Mich., native also appeared in 40 regular-games with the Griffins, recording 39 points (21 goals, 18 assists) and earning his first career AHL All-Star Classic selection in February.

The 33-year-old forward is one of the most trusted voices in Grand Rapids’ dressing room and his leadership role has grown vastly over the years. Who Shine has become as a player – he ranks among the Griffins’ all-time leaders in several statistical categories -- is also a credit to those who guided him along the way.

“I’ve played and still play with so many good leaders, and I’ve learned a lot of little things from those guys,” Shine said. “You got Lash, Matt Ford and a bunch of captains who have been here in the past. I feel like, as you get older, the younger guys just look up to you a little bit. You try to do the right thing on and off the ice.”