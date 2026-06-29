Copp inspires, connects with high-achieving athletes at 2025-26 Detroit High School Sports Awards

Copp played three seasons at the University of Michigan prior to the Winnipeg Jets selecting him in the fourth round (No. 104 overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, even serving as captain of the Wolverines during his junior campaign in 2014-15. The 31-year-old is now preparing for his fifth season with the Red Wings, which will be his 13th overall in the NHL.

Copp’s journey provides an exciting example for local high school athletes of how their dreams can be realized through hard work, discipline and staying committed to long-term goals.

“I’m trying to get better at hockey too, and then you come to an event like this, and you realize you were once in their shoes,” Copp acknowledged. “You realize how you looked up to whatever athlete you loved when you were in high school, so I’m just trying to set a good example.”

For Copp, attending the event also brought back fond memories, especially the emotion and appreciation of putting on pads each week.

“When you’re the quarterback, the game is on you,” Copp said. “There’s nothing quite like it in any other sport. Maybe pitching in baseball, a little bit, but if you’re the quarterback and if you play well, your team is probably going to win. That’s a very cool feeling. It’s an intimidating feeling, but nothing quite like it on Friday nights.”