Copp inspires, connects with high-achieving athletes at 2025-26 Detroit High School Sports Awards

Last Wednesday, Red Wings forward served as special guest and participated in Q&A at MotorCity Casino Hotel

53caf762-a666-44f1-b5a4-8730520de554
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Helping celebrate the achievements of the Detroit area’s standout athletes, coaches and teams, Andrew Copp served as the special guest for the 2025-26 Detroit High School Sports Awards at MotorCity Casino Hotel last Wednesday night.

“It’s funny because I didn’t play high school hockey in the state of Michigan, but I was able to play baseball and football,” Copp told DetroitRedWings.com. “It’s cool to see all these athletes having successful seasons. High school sports are a huge part of the community and growing up. It’s cool to see these athletes get recognized. Even if they don’t go play in college or go pro, sports shapes who we are as people through teamwork and all those sorts of things you learn. A very cool atmosphere and event to be part of.”

As the student athletes and their supporters arrived, the Detroit Red Wings forward welcomed many of them on the Green Carpet, taking photos and conversing before the awards presentation officially began. Copp later participated in an inspirational question-and-answer session on stage, sharing experiences from his time as a dual-sport high school athlete and lessons from his road to the NHL.

b34db36c-f8c5-4e9a-a780-6a8e4cd31323

Born and raised in Ann Arbor, Mich., Copp has been immersed in sports his entire life. His mother, Anne Marie, was a figure skating coach at the University of Michigan, and his father, Andy, coached his youth hockey teams. Copp stayed active year-round during his teenage years, including setting records as a star quarterback at Skyline High School while also turning heads with the United States National Team Development Program.

“You play three sports in high school and hockey to the level that you get to, that takes commitment and no time for anything else besides school,” Copp said. “A lot of sacrifices made, but I think back to some of those memories just being able to play both football and hockey…I was so lucky. The amount of time you put in and the friends you grow up with doing all that, such an awesome time. I hope these kids enjoy it, take what they learned and apply it to the next level.”

ac55f0f2-2c5c-44ad-95c5-79941bebf28c

Copp played three seasons at the University of Michigan prior to the Winnipeg Jets selecting him in the fourth round (No. 104 overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, even serving as captain of the Wolverines during his junior campaign in 2014-15. The 31-year-old is now preparing for his fifth season with the Red Wings, which will be his 13th overall in the NHL.

Copp’s journey provides an exciting example for local high school athletes of how their dreams can be realized through hard work, discipline and staying committed to long-term goals.

“I’m trying to get better at hockey too, and then you come to an event like this, and you realize you were once in their shoes,” Copp acknowledged. “You realize how you looked up to whatever athlete you loved when you were in high school, so I’m just trying to set a good example.”

For Copp, attending the event also brought back fond memories, especially the emotion and appreciation of putting on pads each week.  

“When you’re the quarterback, the game is on you,” Copp said. “There’s nothing quite like it in any other sport. Maybe pitching in baseball, a little bit, but if you’re the quarterback and if you play well, your team is probably going to win. That’s a very cool feeling. It’s an intimidating feeling, but nothing quite like it on Friday nights.”

News Feed

Yzerman and Draper talk 2026 NHL Entry Draft, adding to Detroit’s prospect pool and more offseason topics

Red Wings release 2026 Development Camp roster

Red Wings to hold 2026 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena June 29-July 2

Red Wings select six players on second day of 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings trade for No. 23 overall pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft, take ‘offensive-minded’ Hurlbert

Red Wings select forward J.P. Hurlbert 23rd overall in 2026 NHL Draft

Red Wings acquire fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft from New Jersey Devils in exchange for Amadeus Lombardi

Red Wings sign William Wallinder to two-year, two-way contract extension

2026 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Draft made for unforgettable night at Fox Theatre last Wednesday

Red Wings announce 2026-27 preseason schedule

Bear on his 2025-26 WHL season: ‘How I saw the game improved a lot’

Red Wings sign Théo Rochette to one-year, entry-level contract

Following completion of collegiate career, Kienan Draper excited to continue hockey journey with Griffins

2025-26 campaign helped Danielson learn more about himself, what it takes to succeed in the NHL

Coming off 2025-26 season with Griffins and Red Wings, Mazur wants to take ‘massive leap’ in his game this summer

Lombardi a mentally stronger player after injury-shortened 2025-26 campaign with Griffins

Watson says Griffins holding onto strides made, taking key growth experiences from historic 2025-26 season

Shine giving Griffins key leadership during 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Johansson going through 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs with Griffins a more confident defenseman

Grand Rapids’ 2026 Calder Cup Playoff run helping Sandin-Pellikka’s development

Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) expanding to Detroit strengthens its ‘identity as one of the great sports cities in the world’

Postava ‘making some big saves’ for Griffins, rising to the occasion in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Coming off historic regular season, Griffins ready for 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

‘When my name was called, it was just super special’: Plante’s sophomore campaign at Minnesota Duluth culminates in 2026 Hobey Baker Award

Detroit Red Wings Recognize Centreville Elementary School Teacher Alyssa Henneman as Best in Class Program Teacher of the Year

Yzerman, McLellan analyze 2025-26 season and areas of improvement for Red Wings moving forward

‘I’m very, very thankful for all the opportunities I had’: Woods looks back on 40 seasons in the radio booth with Red Wings

Red Wings players discuss 2025-26 campaign, head into offseason motivated by ‘difficult end’

Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract extension

Red Wings assign four to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings drop 2025-26 season finale on the road to Panthers, 8-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude 2025-26 season at Panthers on Wednesday

RECAP: Kane hits 1,400 career NHL points in Detroit’s 4-3 overtime loss in Tampa Bay

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Lightning in penultimate game of 2025-26 season on Monday

Forsberg, Ullmark and Larkin Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week presented by GEICO

RECAP: 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs out of reach for Red Wings after 5-3 loss to Devils

Red Wings sign Dylan James to two-year, entry-level contract

Red Wings assign Michal Postava to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Still in the Wild-Card race, Red Wings host Devils for Eras Night: People of Hockeytown on Saturday

Shine being named Red Wings’ 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee ‘just speaks volumes of how hard he works’

Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings reassign Jesse Kiiskinen to Grand Rapids from HPK

RECAP: Seider, Larkin power Red Wings to big 6-3 victory over Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue final regular-season homestand with huge Eastern Conference showdown versus Flyers on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings collect an important point, but handed another tough ending in 4-3 shootout loss to Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Wild-Card implications at forefront for Red Wings, Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit’s third-period comeback bid falls short in 5-4 loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Wild to Little Caesars Arena for Easter Sunday matinee

Red Wings sign Noah Dower-Nilsson to three-year, entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings close three-game road trek, open weekend back-to-back set with 4-1 loss to Rangers