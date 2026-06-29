Copp inspires, connects with high-achieving athletes at 2025-26 Detroit High School Sports Awards

DETROIT -- Helping celebrate the achievements of the Detroit area’s standout athletes, coaches and teams, Andrew Copp served as the special guest for the 2025-26 Detroit High School Sports Awards at MotorCity Casino Hotel last Wednesday night.
“It’s funny because I didn’t play high school hockey in the state of Michigan, but I was able to play baseball and football,” Copp told DetroitRedWings.com. “It’s cool to see all these athletes having successful seasons. High school sports are a huge part of the community and growing up. It’s cool to see these athletes get recognized. Even if they don’t go play in college or go pro, sports shapes who we are as people through teamwork and all those sorts of things you learn. A very cool atmosphere and event to be part of.”
As the student athletes and their supporters arrived, the Detroit Red Wings forward welcomed many of them on the Green Carpet, taking photos and conversing before the awards presentation officially began. Copp later participated in an inspirational question-and-answer session on stage, sharing experiences from his time as a dual-sport high school athlete and lessons from his road to the NHL.