Watson says Griffins holding onto strides made, taking key growth experiences from historic 2025-26 season

All four games in Grand Rapids’ best-of-five series against Chicago were decided by a single goal, marking the first time in franchise history that every contest in a postseason series was determined by that margin.

“It boils down to who scores the big goals and who makes the big saves, and [the Wolves] did both,” Watson said. “Both goaltenders were really good. Primeau made some excellent saves against us and they scored the big-time goals…Game 3 was our best game by far at 5-on-5 in both the regular season and playoffs combined, so we deserved to win that one for sure…As easy as it sounds, a lot of times the margin of error is so slim in playoff series that you lose three games by one goal. It could’ve gone either way, regardless of who the better team was analytically, but they got the job done.”

The Griffins’ play on both sides of the puck during the regular season -- they were second in the AHL in goals per game (3.54) and first in goals allowed (2.21) – is certainly worth recognizing and a big part of why they were able to make history.

“Our guys took a lot of pride in keeping pucks out of our own net and making sure we took care of our own zone,” Watson said. “Analytically, we were the top team for expected goals against throughout these entire playoffs so far, which is something we take pride in. But part of our process this offseason will be figuring out how we were scoring those goals during the regular season and why didn’t that translate in the playoffs. What do we need to do differently to make sure that we’re scoring playoff-type goals all year long? I believe that boils down to, a lot of times, around the net…But our offensive structure and the ability to score goals, we took a major step from last year to this year in that regard.”

This season, several youngsters also gained valuable experience across the board and were led by veterans that held everyone accountable in Grand Rapids’ dressing room. That, paired with a focus on better navigating adversity in the future, shows there’s a lot of good things in store for this club.