Watson says Griffins holding onto strides made, taking key growth experiences from historic 2025-26 season

DETROIT -- Surveying a historic and remarkable 30th anniversary campaign that came to an end in the Central Division Finals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, head coach Dan Watson explained that the Grand Rapids Griffins intend to use it all as fuel for necessary growth.
“Over the course of 72 games, we were a great team,” Watson told DetroitRedWings.com on Saturday afternoon. “We did a lot of really good things, and we learned a lot about one another. Then you get to the playoffs, and it’s a whole new ball game. At that point in time, the intensity ramps up and the mental games play a big part of that. We did a really good job in the regular season just shifting our focus and focusing on the next game. We didn’t talk about winning streaks or our record. We talked about our process of playing the game the right way. But you add in the factor of trying to win games in the playoffs and the expectation of being a great regular-season team, and that pressure may have gotten to some of the guys a little bit. What we’ll focus on and take away from that is we have to be stronger mentally, add a little more grit to our game and have some mental toughness.”
The Griffins posted a franchise-best 51-16-4-1 overall record (107 points) during the regular season, finishing first in both the Central Division and Western Conference while ranking second overall in the American Hockey League. But after defeating the Manitoba Moose in the Central Division Semifinals, Detroit’s AHL affiliate couldn’t get past the Chicago Wolves.