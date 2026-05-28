Lombardi a mentally stronger player after injury-shortened 2025-26 campaign with Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Opening up about how difficult it was to miss time with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins both in 2025-26 and 2024-25 due to injury, Amadeus Lombardi feels the adversity has pushed him to shift his focus towards developing different parts of himself as a player.

“You can go at it a bunch of different ways on and off the ice,” Lombardi recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I think one thing off the ice is I got super into nutrition again and kind of just up that lifestyle -- trying to eat more, get stronger. You can kind of use the time off as like another summer basically, just trying to get stronger, work on things that you wouldn’t have a chance to work on if you’re playing. But then, obviously, you’re out of the game and you miss your teammates. That part is hard.”

The 22-year-old forward prospect finished with 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) in 47 regular-season games and three assists in seven 2026 Calder Cup Playoff contests. Despite the production, Lombardi admitted being sidelined at various points made it difficult to maintain momentum throughout his fourth campaign in Grand Rapids.

“I think a way you can look at it positively is you’re building mental strength, building mental toughness,” Lombardi said. “It’s something that every hockey player has to go through and unfortunately, maybe my path is just that I’m going to have to deal with it at the start of my career, which is okay.”