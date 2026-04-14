RECAP: Kane hits 1,400 career NHL points in Detroit’s 4-3 overtime loss in Tampa Bay

Red Wings have recorded their most points (92) in a single season since 2015-16

4.13.loss
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

TAMPA – Joining yet another group of select company in what’s been a milestone-filled 2025-26 season for himself, Patrick Kane became the 24th player in NHL history to notch 1,400 career points by dishing out an assist in the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Monday night.

“I thought we showed up tonight,” said Kane, who has 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in his last 19 games. “I think the group should be proud of itself playing against a team like that. We could’ve easily packed it in at 3-1, but to came back and get it to overtime, proud of the group for sure.”

Goalie Cam Talbot made 18 saves in his 25th start of the season for the Red Wings (41-30-10; 92 points), who have recorded their most points in a single campaign since 2015-16. As for netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy, he had 27 saves for the Lightning (50-25-6; 106 points).

“I thought they were prepared and willing to play from minute one on through,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said of his players. “And if it wasn’t there, I don’t think you’d see us come back, so I give them credit for competing hard and playing until the end.”

The Red Wings’ third line – prospect Carter Mazur, J.T. Compher and David Perron – grabbed them a 1-0 lead just 5:31 into the first period. Mazur first snatched the puck from behind Tampa Bay’s net and went to bottom of the right face-off circle then banked a pass off the boards to Justin Faulk, who slid it across the blue line to Ben Chiarot. Vasilevskiy couldn’t glove down Chiarot’s shot from deep, allowing Compher to send the rebound to Perron in the circle for a one-timer. It marked Perron’s second goal in as many games.

Just 95 seconds after Simon Edvinsson’s rebound goal was wiped off the board due to a successful goaltender interference challenge from the Lightning, they tied it 1-1 on a breakaway finish from Connor Geekie.

Tampa Bay would jump ahead 3-1 in the back half of the second period on a pair of wrist shots. First, at 15:53, Erik Cernak was at the back post when he tapped home Ryan McDonagh’s pass to make it 2-1. Then at 18:03, a wide-open Jake Guentzel deposited Nikita Kucherov’s behind-the-net feed into the top corner.

Marco Kasper’s ninth goal of the season -- a backhand from the crease after James van Riemsdyk controlled a rebound generated by Faulk’s initial shot from above the right face-off circle -- trimmed Detroit’s deficit to 3-2 at 2:56 of the third period. For Kasper, it was the first time he found twine since March 27.

“Obviously, it’s been kind of a frustrating year for me personally,” Kasper admitted. “Especially not scoring much, so it’s always good to build a little bit to get a goal. I think the chances have been there. You got to find a way to put more in the back of the net, to execute more and even create more.”

On Alex DeBrincat’s game-tying goal at 15:16, which made it 3-3, Kane was the other piece of the puzzle. The veteran forward swiped the puck from Emil Lilleberg at the Red Wings’ blue line and completed a 2-on-0 rush with his close friend at the other end of the ice. And by netting his team-leading 41st of the season, DeBrincat also matched an NHL career high.

“The friendship, the chemistry…I think the good thing is we’re never really satisfied,” Kane said of playing with DeBrincat. “I could say the same about him ever since he’s come in the League, so it’s always fun to do it with him on my side and for him to be part of it. He’s such a great player. Incredible player, incredible kid. I think he’s the definition of a winner, and he’s going to find a way to win one day.”

Twenty-seven seconds into the extra session, Kucherov’s game-winning goal lifted the Lightning over the Red Wings.

“We feel like we have a team in here that should be in the playoffs and that should be able to compete in this League,” Kasper said. “Of course, it’s tough going from playing a real important game to a game that doesn’t really matter in the standings. But, we play every game to win.”

WHAT’S NEXT: Detroit will conclude its Centennial campaign with an Atlantic Division clash against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | DET vs. TBL | 4/13/26

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on Kane

“He’s certainly delivered when it comes to offense 5-on-5. He and Cat are, by far, two leaders in that category. And obviously, we’re short when it comes to that type of scoring, but Kaner’s been real good. In a miserable month, he’s the bright spot – something to cheer about and get excited for.”

Kane on what next season might look like for him

“I haven’t really thought about it too much. I’ll definitely be playing. I think there’s more in the tank and excited to see what level that can be at.”

Kasper on the importance of putting forth a good effort against a team like Tampa Bay

“You got to build something here and we can’t get too low on ourselves You got to play hard every game…I think we played a solid game, could’ve gone either way. We came back from two goals in the third like we’ve done all year, but just tried to play hard and, obviously, tried to get a win because that’s what you play hockey for.”

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