RECAP: Kane hits 1,400 career NHL points in Detroit’s 4-3 overtime loss in Tampa Bay

TAMPA – Joining yet another group of select company in what’s been a milestone-filled 2025-26 season for himself, Patrick Kane became the 24th player in NHL history to notch 1,400 career points by dishing out an assist in the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Monday night.

“I thought we showed up tonight,” said Kane, who has 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in his last 19 games. “I think the group should be proud of itself playing against a team like that. We could’ve easily packed it in at 3-1, but to came back and get it to overtime, proud of the group for sure.”

Goalie Cam Talbot made 18 saves in his 25th start of the season for the Red Wings (41-30-10; 92 points), who have recorded their most points in a single campaign since 2015-16. As for netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy, he had 27 saves for the Lightning (50-25-6; 106 points).

“I thought they were prepared and willing to play from minute one on through,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said of his players. “And if it wasn’t there, I don’t think you’d see us come back, so I give them credit for competing hard and playing until the end.”

The Red Wings’ third line – prospect Carter Mazur, J.T. Compher and David Perron – grabbed them a 1-0 lead just 5:31 into the first period. Mazur first snatched the puck from behind Tampa Bay’s net and went to bottom of the right face-off circle then banked a pass off the boards to Justin Faulk, who slid it across the blue line to Ben Chiarot. Vasilevskiy couldn’t glove down Chiarot’s shot from deep, allowing Compher to send the rebound to Perron in the circle for a one-timer. It marked Perron’s second goal in as many games.