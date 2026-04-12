RECAP: 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs out of reach for Red Wings after 5-3 loss to Devils

DETROIT – With a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night, in what also marked their 2025-26 regular-season home finale, the Detroit Red Wings were mathematically eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

“When we went to Training Camp, we had three goals in mind,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “One was to get physically harder to play against. The second was to build up the resilience and the mental toughness, and the third one was game management. I thought we were making gains in those areas, but since the Olympic break, we didn’t have much of that, and it ended up costing us."

Goaltender John Gibson made 27 saves for the Red Wings (41-30-9; 91 points), who have just two regular-season games remaining. At the other end of the ice, netminder Jake Allen turned aside 25 shots for the Devils (41-36-3; 85 points).

"Those games in February and March, you have to accumulate points as much as you can, and I said that earlier this year,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “We put ourselves in a good spot, but we didn’t get the job done.”

The Red Wings got off to a good start, boasting a 9-0 shot advantage through the first 10 minutes before they went in front 1-0 at 9:41 on Justin Faulk’s third goal in as many games – a sequence that began with Emmitt Finnie picking off Timo Meier’s pass in the neutral zone before he sent it to Larkin in front of the Devils’ bench. Larkin then fed Faulk on the rush, and the 34-year-old blueliner snuck a wrist shot through Allen’s five-hole from the right face-off circle.