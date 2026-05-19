Johansson going through 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs with Griffins a more confident defenseman

Ahead of Tuesday night's game against Chicago, 6-foot-4 blueliner led Detroit’s AHL affiliate with 19 shots in six postseason contests

55271137465_9d2908b646_o
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Flashing the well-rounded skillset that he possesses during his second stint with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, Anton Johansson has combined consistent defensive play with an increased offensive presence during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

“I feel like this year in Sweden, I had been working really hard on everything, so I feel like it got better and better,” Johansson recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I feel more comfortable to come here and play my game. I think this type of game suits me pretty well too.”

The 20-year-old defense prospect, who inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings last March, recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in eight regular-season games with the Griffins after being reassigned from the Swedish Hockey League’s Leksands IF on March 13. Through six postseason appearances this season, Johansson has one goal and leads Grand Rapids in shots on goal (19). 

“He’s extremely consistent,” Griffins head coach Dan Watson said of Johansson. “As a staff, we’re confident and we know what we’re going to get with him every night. Even when he’s not at his best, he’s going to defend. He uses his stick extremely well. He’s physical and tough in the corners. He kills plays through his physicality, but now we’re seeing him jump into plays and getting more offensive reads. I think there’s more offense in his game, but he does strictly believe he can be a great defensive defenseman in the NHL. I just see a more confident, calm and patient defenseman who has the ability to read plays off the rush and defensively.”

Johansson’s growing confidence has gone hand in hand with his development. With Leksands IF this season, the Stockholm, Sweden, native finished with career-high totals in goals (5), assists (12) and points (17) in 42 contests.

“Leksands has been great to me and my family,” Johansson said. “We’re so happy we had those years there.”

Last spring, when the former fourth-round pick (No. 105 overall) made his AHL debut with the Griffins, much of it felt new. Johansson acknowledged that’s not the case this time around, pointing to his experience as a key difference.

“I feel like I’m more prepared this year,” Johansson said. “I know what this league is about, the players, the team, the system and stuff. It feels much more comfortable this year than last year.”

Johansson and Grand Rapids will try to avoid elimination in the Central Division Finals against the Chicago Wolves, with Game 3 scheduled for Tuesday night at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. The Griffins currently trail 2-0 in the best-of-five series.

“A great experience,” Johansson said. “Playing long series and in the playoffs are things you have to go through in your career.”

News Feed

Grand Rapids’ 2026 Calder Cup Playoff run helping Sandin-Pellikka’s development

Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) expanding to Detroit strengthens its ‘identity as one of the great sports cities in the world’

Postava ‘making some big saves’ for Griffins, rising to the occasion in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Coming off historic regular season, Griffins ready for 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

‘When my name was called, it was just super special’: Plante’s sophomore campaign at Minnesota Duluth culminates in 2026 Hobey Baker Award

Detroit Red Wings Recognize Centreville Elementary School Teacher Alyssa Henneman as Best in Class Program Teacher of the Year

Yzerman, McLellan analyze 2025-26 season and areas of improvement for Red Wings moving forward

‘I’m very, very thankful for all the opportunities I had’: Woods looks back on 40 seasons in the radio booth with Red Wings

Red Wings players discuss 2025-26 campaign, head into offseason motivated by ‘difficult end’

Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract extension

Red Wings assign four to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings drop 2025-26 season finale on the road to Panthers, 8-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude 2025-26 season at Panthers on Wednesday

RECAP: Kane hits 1,400 career NHL points in Detroit’s 4-3 overtime loss in Tampa Bay

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Lightning in penultimate game of 2025-26 season on Monday

Forsberg, Ullmark and Larkin Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week presented by GEICO

RECAP: 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs out of reach for Red Wings after 5-3 loss to Devils

Red Wings sign Dylan James to two-year, entry-level contract

Red Wings assign Michal Postava to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Still in the Wild-Card race, Red Wings host Devils for Eras Night: People of Hockeytown on Saturday

Shine being named Red Wings’ 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee ‘just speaks volumes of how hard he works’

Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings reassign Jesse Kiiskinen to Grand Rapids from HPK

RECAP: Seider, Larkin power Red Wings to big 6-3 victory over Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue final regular-season homestand with huge Eastern Conference showdown versus Flyers on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings collect an important point, but handed another tough ending in 4-3 shootout loss to Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Wild-Card implications at forefront for Red Wings, Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit’s third-period comeback bid falls short in 5-4 loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Wild to Little Caesars Arena for Easter Sunday matinee

Red Wings sign Noah Dower-Nilsson to three-year, entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings close three-game road trek, open weekend back-to-back set with 4-1 loss to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Rangers meet at Madison Square Garden for Saturday matinee

Red Wings recall Axel Sandin-Pellikka from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings rise to occasion, emerge from ‘tough road game’ with 4-2 win over Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Flyers for crucial Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday

‘Truly a dream come true’: Augustine agrees to three-year, entry-level deal with Red Wings

PREVIEW: Red Wings take their playoff push on the road, begin three-game swing Tuesday versus Penguins

Red Wings sign Trey Augustine to three-year, entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings can’t rally from first-period deficit, absorb 5-1 loss in Pittsburgh

Amid tight Wild-Card race and ahead of pivotal three-game road trip, Red Wings focused on taking things ‘a day at a time’

RECAP: Late push not enough in second half of back-to-back set as Red Wings fall to Flyers, 5-3

Red Wings assign Michal Postava to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Both in Eastern Conference’s Wild-Card race, Red Wings set to host Flyers on Saturday

Red Wings recall Carter Mazur from Grand Rapids

RECAP: ‘A great start’ helps Red Wings cool off Atlantic Division-leading Sabres, 5-2

PREVIEW: Detroit opens important late-season back-to-back set in Buffalo on Friday

Bernard-Docker ‘really excited’ to finalize new two-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings recall Michal Postava from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to two-year contract extension