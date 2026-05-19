Johansson going through 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs with Griffins a more confident defenseman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Flashing the well-rounded skillset that he possesses during his second stint with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, Anton Johansson has combined consistent defensive play with an increased offensive presence during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

“I feel like this year in Sweden, I had been working really hard on everything, so I feel like it got better and better,” Johansson recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “I feel more comfortable to come here and play my game. I think this type of game suits me pretty well too.”

The 20-year-old defense prospect, who inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings last March, recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in eight regular-season games with the Griffins after being reassigned from the Swedish Hockey League’s Leksands IF on March 13. Through six postseason appearances this season, Johansson has one goal and leads Grand Rapids in shots on goal (19).

“He’s extremely consistent,” Griffins head coach Dan Watson said of Johansson. “As a staff, we’re confident and we know what we’re going to get with him every night. Even when he’s not at his best, he’s going to defend. He uses his stick extremely well. He’s physical and tough in the corners. He kills plays through his physicality, but now we’re seeing him jump into plays and getting more offensive reads. I think there’s more offense in his game, but he does strictly believe he can be a great defensive defenseman in the NHL. I just see a more confident, calm and patient defenseman who has the ability to read plays off the rush and defensively.”