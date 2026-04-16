Red Wings assign four to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Carter Mazur and Dominik Shine, and defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Brandsegg-Nygård, 20, skated in 14 games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season, recording one assist, two penalty minutes, 19 shots and 43 hits in 12:31 average time on ice. The 6-foot-1, 204-pound forward has also played in 58 games with the Griffins this season and ranks among the team leaders with 20 goals (5th), 24 assists (3rd), 44 points (T2nd), a plus-19 rating (T6th), 40 penalty minutes (6th), seven power play goals (T1st), 13 power play points (2nd), eight game-winning goals (T1st) and 139 shots (3rd). Brandsegg-Nygård began the 2024-25 campaign with Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, logging 11 points (5-6-11) and 51 penalty minutes in 42 regular-season games, in addition to six points (4-2-6) and 12 penalty minutes in 11 postseason contests. He also made his North American professional debut with the Griffins in 2024-25, playing in two regular-season games before notching three points (2-1-3) in three Calder Cup Playoff matchups. Brandsegg-Nygård previously spent two seasons with Mora IK in Sweden’s second-highest professional league from 2022-24, collecting 21 points (9-12-21) and 25 penalty minutes in 52 games. He also racked up 50 points (22-28-50) and 38 penalty minutes in 42 games with Mora IK’s under-20 team, along with 10 points (5-5-10) and six penalty minutes in four games at the under-18 level.

Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (15th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Brandsegg-Nygård became the first Norwegian-born player to be selected in the first round of an NHL Entry Draft. The Oslo, Norway, native made his professional debut as a 16-year-old with Vålerenga in the EliteHockey Ligaen, skating in eight games in Norway’s top league during the 2021-22 season. On the international stage, Brandsegg-Nygård represented his country at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, picking up four assists and a tournament-high 29 penalty minutes in five games. He also competed with Norway at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship Division IA, netting one goal in five appearances. Brandsegg-Nygård shined at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, recording five points (3-2-5) in seven games en route to being named one of his country’s top three players. He also played at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, totaling five points (3-2-5) in five games. Brandsegg-Nygård notched five points (2-3-5) in five games at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Division IA, and logged four points (2-2-4) in five contests at the 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Championship Division IA.

Mazur, 24, played in eight games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season, logging three shots, six blocks and 10 hits in 10:42 average time on ice. The 6-foot, 200-pound forward has also recorded 15 points (11-4-15), a plus-six rating and 14 penalty minutes in 14 games with the Griffins this season. Mazur made his NHL debut with the Red Wings on March 6, 2025 against the Utah Hockey Club. He also tallied 15 points (8-7-15) and eight penalty minutes in 20 games with the Griffins during the 2024-25 campaign. Mazur spent the entire 2023-24 season with the Griffins and ranked among the team leaders with 17 goals (2nd), 20 assists (8th), 37 points (2nd), 48 penalty minutes (T7th), six power play goals (T1st), 11 power play points (3rd), three game-winning goals (T4th), one overtime goal (T1st), 122 shots (4th) and a 13.9 shooting percentage (2nd) in 60 regular-season games. He also registered eight points (3-5-8) and 18 penalty minutes in nine games during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, helping the Griffins reach the Central Division Finals. Selected by the Red Wings in the third round (70th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Mazur has compiled 73 points (39-34-73) and 70 penalty minutes in 100 AHL games with the Griffins since 2022-23.

A native of Jackson, Mich., Mazur played two seasons at the University of Denver prior to turning professional, racking up 75 points (36-39-75), a plus-42 rating and 76 penalty minutes in 81 games from 2021-23. As a sophomore, Mazur was named to the All-NCHC Second Team and was also honored as an AHCA West Second Team All-American. Mazur was selected as the NCHC Rookie of the Year in 2021-22 and earned a spot on the NCHC All-Rookie Team, helping the Pioneers win the 2022 NCAA Division I national championship along with Detroit prospects Antti Tuomisto (35th overall/2019) and Shai Buium (36th overall/2021). Mazur also logged 57 points (26-31-57) and 86 penalty minutes in 95 games with the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League from 2018-21, serving as team captain during his final year with the club. The Little Caesars Amateur Hockey product also skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program during the 2018-19 season. On the international stage, Mazur played with Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, logging four points (1-3-4), a plus-nine rating and six penalty minutes in 10 games. He also represented his country at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, collecting seven points (5-2-7) in five games.

Shine, 32, played in 18 games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season, recording three goals, seven penalty minutes and 13 shots in 6:56 average time on ice. The 5-foot-11, 177-pound forward has also skated in 38 games with the Griffins this season and ranks among the team leaders with 21 goals (4th), 37 points (6th), a plus-25 rating (T4th), 41 penalty minutes (5th), four power play goals (5th), one shorthanded goal (T2nd), three game-winning goals (T4th), 100 shots (T6th) and a 21.0 shooting percentage (1st). Shine represented the Griffins at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic and was named the 19th captain in franchise history on Oct. 9, 2025. Shine made his NHL debut with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 campaign, logging one assist and 15 penalty minutes in nine appearances. He also tallied 46 points (14-32-46) and 76 penalty minutes in 61 regular-season games with the Griffins in 2024-25, in addition to three points (1-2-3) in three Calder Cup Playoff matchups. Originally signed by Grand Rapids as an undrafted free agent on March 14, 2017, Shine has totaled 221 points (96-125-221) and 594 penalty minutes in 521 AHL games with the Griffins since 2016-17.

Prior to turning professional, Shine collected 97 points (48-49-97) and 185 penalty minutes in 131 games at Northern Michigan University from 2013-17, serving as an alternate captain during his junior and senior seasons. Shine was named to the All-WCHA Third Team as a senior after leading the conference with 20 goals in 33 contests. He earned All-WCHA Second Team honors as a junior after pacing the Wildcats with 15 goals in 34 games. Shine also racked up 134 points (64-70-134) and 503 penalty minutes in 188 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League from 2009-13, serving as team captain during his final two seasons with the club. A native of Pinckney, Mich., Shine played with the Little Caesars Amateur Hockey program while growing up in Metro Detroit.

Sandin-Pellikka, 21, played in 68 games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season, recording 21 points (7-14-21), 18 penalty minutes, 68 shots and 54 blocks in 16:19 average time on ice. His 21 points are tied for the fifth-most among NHL rookie defensemen behind Matthew Schaefer (59), Alexander Nikishin (33), Zeev Buium (26) and Artyom Levshunov (24). The 6-foot, 186-pound blueliner has also registered three points (2-1-3) in four games with the Griffins this season. Sandin-Pellikka began the 2024-25 campaign with Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, collecting 29 points (12-17-29) and 22 penalty minutes in 46 regular-season games, in addition to eight points (1-7-8) in 11 postseason contests. Sandin-Pellikka also made his North American professional debut with the Griffins in 2024-25, picking up one assist in two regular-season games before playing in three Calder Cup Playoff matchups. Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (17th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Sandin-Pellikka tallied 52 points (24-28-52) and 39 penalty minutes in 107 games with Skellefteå AIK from 2022-25, helping the club win a SHL championship in 2024.

A native of Gällivare, Sweden, Sandin-Pellikka was named the best defenseman in Sweden’s top junior league in 2022-23 after racking up 36 points (16-20-36), a plus-15 rating and 64 penalty minutes in 31 games with Skellefteå’s under-20 squad. In all, Sandin-Pellikka logged 39 points (17-22-39) and 70 penalty minutes in 45 games with Skellefteå’s under-20 team, along with 22 points (9-13-22) and 16 penalty minutes in 40 games with their under-18 squad and 12 points (3-9-12) and 22 penalty minutes in 24 games at the under-16 level. On the international stage, Sandin-Pellikka captained Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship and was selected as the tournament’s best defenseman for the second-consecutive year after recording 10 points (4-6-10), a plus-eight rating and six penalty minutes in seven games. Sandin-Pellikka claimed a silver medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, notching six points (2-4-6) and four penalty minutes in seven games. He also competed at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, tallying one assist and six penalty minutes in seven games. Sandin-Pellikka won a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Championship, earning top defenseman honors after finishing with 11 points (2-9-11) and a plus-eight rating in seven appearances. Sandin-Pellikka was also a silver medalist at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, contributing two assists and six penalty minutes in five games.