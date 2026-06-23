Red Wings announce 2026-27 preseason schedule

Detroit to host 2026 prospect tournament and training camp in BELFOR Training Center at Little Caesars Arena

DET-preseason-schedule
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced their 2026-27 preseason schedule.

The Red Wings will take to the ice for the first time in 2026-27 with a road game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, Sept. 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena, before traveling to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena. Detroit will play two preseason games at Little Caesars Arena, hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7:00 p.m., before finishing the preseason with a home game against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Ticket on-sale information for the preseason and regular season will be announced at a later date.

The 2026-27 preseason schedule to date can be found below.

DETROIT RED WINGS 2026-27 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

 
DATE
DAY
 
SITE
TIME (ET)
September
21
Mon.
at Columbus
Nationwide Arena
7:00 p.m.
 
22
Tue.
at Pittsburgh
PPG Paints Arena
7:00 p.m.
 
24
Thu.
vs. BUFFALO
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
 
26
Sat.
vs. COLUMBUS
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.

2026 RED WINGS PROSPECT TOURNAMENT AND MAIN TRAINING CAMP

The Detroit Red Wings will host a four-team Prospect Tournament and Training Camp at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center this September. The Prospect Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 12-15 and will feature prospects from the Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Dallas Stars. Red Wings Training Camp is scheduled for Sept. 17-20. The puck drops on Detroit’s preseason schedule on Sept. 21 in Columbus.

Further information regarding the 2026 Detroit Red Wings Prospect Tournament and Training Camp at Little Caesars Arena, including scheduling, streaming, and credential information, will be announced at a later date.

2026-27 WINGED WHEEL NATION MEMBERSHIPS AVAILABLE

Winged Wheel Nation memberships are still available for the 2026-27 season. Designed with unique needs and interests in mind, Winged Wheel Nation season ticket memberships offer unprecedented inside access, unforgettable experiences and exclusive benefits for the Red Wings’ most loyal fans on a year-round basis.

All members enjoy countless benefits, including access to a flexible payment plan, a ticket exchange program, invitations to VIP events and much more. Season ticket holders can choose from multiple membership types tailored to individual schedules and fandom. Learn more about becoming a member by clicking HERE or by calling the Red Wings’ Ticket Sales & Service Office at 313-471-7575.

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