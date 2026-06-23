Red Wings announce 2026-27 preseason schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced their 2026-27 preseason schedule.

The Red Wings will take to the ice for the first time in 2026-27 with a road game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, Sept. 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Nationwide Arena, before traveling to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena. Detroit will play two preseason games at Little Caesars Arena, hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7:00 p.m., before finishing the preseason with a home game against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Ticket on-sale information for the preseason and regular season will be announced at a later date.

The 2026-27 preseason schedule to date can be found below.